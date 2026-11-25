Two hundred guests, wine, curated food and the Mabutswe hills. Sunset x Wine wants to make golden hour Tlokweng’s most coveted date with the good life.

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Curated by Wine On A Sunday, the experience is deliberately limiting attendance to 200 guests, trading mass appeal for a more personal encounter with wine, the people behind the labels and fellow lifestyle enthusiasts.

Co-organiser Steven Ramms says the idea is to create an experience that extends beyond the glass.

“Sunset x Wine is a wine and lifestyle experience curated by Wine On A Sunday,” he told Time Out.

SOUTH AFRICA TAKES THE POUR

The event’s centrepiece is a three-hour wine tasting programme, running from 15:30 to 18:30, featuring producers Township Winery, HER Wine Collection and Jay Nkosi Wines.

Rather than simply sampling different bottles, guests will have an opportunity to meet wine representatives, explore their portfolios and discover the stories behind the brands.

There is also a business angle to the experience. The participating producers will get an opportunity to introduce their wines to Botswana consumers, build brand awareness and explore potential distribution partnerships.

A curated cheese board, music and networking will keep the afternoon flowing before the signature Grand Sunset Toast takes centre stage.

THE SUNSET IS THE HEADLINER

The Mabutswe hills are not just there to look pretty. Their natural landscape and golden-hour transformation are central to the concept, bringing together wine, nature and the pleasure of slowing down.

Running from 14:00 to 22:00, the experience invites guests to embrace the occasion in earth-coloured attire.

Tickets cost P350 and include wine tasting, eight tasting coupons, a curated cheese board, bottled water and a branded wine glass.