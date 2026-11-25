A little South of France, a little Botswana, and absolutely no need for a passport. Between U & I is bringing its final 2026 Long Table Experience back to Gaborone Dam, but this time, the secret destination is out.

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Some places deserve a second date. Gaborone Dam clearly made the guest list.

On 5 December, Between U & I’s Long Table Experience returns to the waterside setting that stole the show in August, transforming a familiar Gaborone destination into an afternoon of curated dining, style and connection.

But there is a plot twist. For the first time, guests know exactly where they are going before they arrive.

Founder Uyapo Ketogetswe says the decision to revisit the Dam was inspired by the magic of the previous edition and the reminder that extraordinary experiences do not always require extraordinary distances.

“Sometimes, you simply need to experience a familiar place differently,” he told Time Out.

MYSTERY, WITH A TWIST

Secrecy has traditionally been part of the Long Table’s appeal, with guests discovering their destination only as the experience unfolds. This December, however, the organisers are switching things up.

“You asked, we listened,” Ketogetswe says, explaining that revealing the location is their way of giving guests a glimpse into the experience before they arrive.

The surprise, he insists, has not disappeared. It has simply moved elsewhere.

A LITTLE FRENCH, A LOT BOTSWANA

Expect shades of blue, white and cream, with the dress code borrowing from the effortless summer aesthetic of the South of France. Think leisurely afternoons by the water, elegant tablescapes and understated glamour, with a distinctly local flavour.

Beyond the aesthetics, the culinary experience will continue exploring Setswana cuisine and local ingredients through contemporary techniques and global influences.

The bigger picture is equally exciting. After taking guests across Botswana in 2026, Between U & I has its sights set on Namibia and South Africa in 2027.

For Ketogetswe, the ultimate measure of success is not the perfect photograph or beautifully styled table. It is the feeling guests take home.

“We want the Long Table to be remembered not just as a dinner, but as a reason to discover, connect and experience Botswana differently.”