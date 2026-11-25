Forget the plane ticket. Five films from five European countries are bringing stories of rebellion, identity, ambition and belonging to Gaborone for three days of cinematic exploration.

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Gaborone is getting a European passport, and it comes with popcorn. The 8th European Film Festival is bringing five films from five countries to Maitisong Theatre from 8 to 10 December, offering a cinematic escape that crosses borders without leaving the city.

Presented by the Delegation of the European Union to Botswana and SADC in partnership with Alliance Française de Gaborone, this year’s programme moves beyond pretty pictures and predictable plots, diving into stories about ordinary people, complicated identities, family ties and the ambition to change one’s world.

FIVE COUNTRIES, FIVE STORIES

Spain gets the opening-night spotlight on 8 December with El 47, a film inspired by the true story of Manolo Vital, a bus driver whose actions helped shape modern Barcelona in the 1970s. It is a reminder that sometimes changing a city starts with one person refusing to accept the status quo.

Wednesday turns the spotlight on Germany’s Transit at 4pm, followed by Ukraine’s My Thoughts Are Silent at 6:30pm. Thursday brings Finland’s Stormskerry Maja at 2:30pm before France closes the festival with Illusions perdues (Lost Illusions) at 6pm.

Five films, five national perspectives, and plenty of material for the post-screening debate.

CULTURE WITHOUT A VISA

Beyond the entertainment, the festival offers a chance to experience European storytelling in its original languages, with English subtitles making the stories accessible to local audiences.

The opening will feature remarks from EU Ambassador to Botswana and SADC, Belén Calvo Uyarra, and Alliance Française Director Anne-Charlotte Monneret. German, Ukrainian and French diplomatic representatives will also feature across the programme.

Best of all, all five screenings are free and open to the public. Seating is limited, so advance booking is recommended. The opening reception is invitation-only.