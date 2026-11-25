From presidential company to the international stage, Dato Seiko and Han C took Botswana’s sound into a room where Africa’s economic future was being negotiated. Now comes the bigger question: what happens after the applause?

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Botswana’s cultural export is looking for a seat at the big table, and Dato Seiko and Han C have just made an interesting case for it.

The two artists joined President Duma Boko at the second International Exhibition of Extractive Resources and Energy (SIREXE 2026) in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, where Botswana was Guest of Honour. With more than 30 countries, investors, ministerial delegations and industry heavyweights in attendance, the event was largely about Africa’s infrastructure, mining and energy future. But Botswana also brought something that cannot be measured in barrels or mineral reserves: its music.

NOT JUST A PERFORMANCE

For Dato Seiko, the invitation represented more than an opportunity to perform. It was a chance to put Botswana’s cultural identity in front of an international audience and challenge the idea that artists belong only on entertainment stages.

“I embraced our heritage with pride, highlighting our traditions, values and unique creative expression,” she said in an interview.

She believes the creative industry deserves recognition as an active participant in national development, not simply an accessory to it.

“We are not just storytellers; we are entrepreneurs, cultural ambassadors and drivers of innovation who shape how nations are seen and experienced,” she said.

That distinction matters. When artists enter spaces traditionally occupied by politicians, diplomats and business executives, the conversation about national influence becomes bigger than trade agreements and investment deals.

AFTER THE APPLAUSE

But international exposure is only the opening act. Dato Seiko says that Botswana’s creatives must become more deliberate about accessing global markets, from improving the quality and packaging of their work to building professional networks and sustainable business models.

The ambition is to move beyond performing for recognition and start building careers that travel.

“I would like to see lasting relationships, cultural collaborations, exchange programmes and opportunities for Botswana artists to access new markets and audiences,” she said.

The real measure of the Abidjan experience will not be the photographs or presidential proximity. It will be whether the connections translate into paid performances, commissions, partnerships and sales.

Botswana’s artists have entered the room. Now the challenge is making sure the doors stay open.