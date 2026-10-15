Why Botswana Must Wear Its Own

Forget the flag-waving and Independence Day captions. Brand Botswana and the Maikarabelo Movement want patriotism to do more than look good on social media. Think local businesses, homegrown fashion, community projects and a jersey designed to turn national pride into economic opportunity.

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Botswana has no shortage of reasons to feel proud. But can that pride sell a locally made jersey, put money into small businesses and help rebuild communities? That is the challenge behind Ke Motlotlo Ka Botswana, where content creators are being called to turn feel-good patriotism into something with receipts.

LESS POSTING, MORE DOING

At the influencers’ engagement session hosted by Brand Botswana and the Maikarabelo Movement, the conversation went beyond hashtags and carefully curated shots. The message: telling Botswana’s story matters, but what people do after hearing it matters even more.

“Pride grows from knowing,” said Kutlo Moagi, Brand Management executive director, urging creators to spotlight homegrown talent, overlooked destinations and businesses building brands from Kasane to Tsabong.

The idea is to make national identity feel less like a campaign slogan and more like everyday life. Authentic storytelling, Moagi argued, can bring Brand Botswana closer to citizens in ways advertising alone cannot.

But Callistus Phologolo, founder of the Maikarabelo Movement, wants the pride conversation to go further still.

A JERSEY WITH A JOB

Phologolo traced his inspiration to a news story about magistrates in Mahalapye who donated their time to refurbish a fire-damaged court. Their contribution prompted a question that became the foundation of Tsaya Maikarabelo: what can each of us do for our country?

Now, that philosophy is being stitched into the Maikarabelo Pride, Patriotism and Legacy Jersey. The initiative brings together 100 small and medium enterprises selected by the Local Enterprise Authority, with ambitions to strengthen Botswana’s textile industry and expand opportunities beyond the domestic market.

There is a community dividend, too. P50 from every jersey sold will be ring-fenced for community development across 31 districts, in partnership with ABSA, the Presidential Youth Empowerment Campaign and the Maikarabelo Independent Board.

At 100,000 jerseys, that would amount to P5 million for community projects. Phologolo also wants the creative industry to share in the initiative’s economic value, recognising that influence and storytelling are work, not just goodwill.

WEAR THE TALK

The movement’s ambitions extend beyond clothing, with plans to involve another 100 enterprises in shoe production. For influencers, journalists and artists, the invitation is to spotlight local enterprise and inspire action without losing their authentic voices.

As Phologolo put it: “For too long, Botswana has worn the world. Now, it is time for Botswana to wear Botswana.”

The real flex? Making sure that pride is visible not only in what Batswana wear, but in what they build together.