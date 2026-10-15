Rasengwatshe Selected for Historic Youth Olympics

The Botswana umpire will officiate at Dakar 2026, the first Olympic event staged in Africa.

BONGANI MALUNGA

Botswana’s Kefilwe Rasengwatshe is set to become part of African sporting history after earning a coveted officiating role at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, the first Olympic sporting event to be staged on African soil.

The Motswana table tennis umpire is among five African officials selected to officiate at the historic Games, which will take place in Senegal from 31 October to 13 November 2026. Her appointment puts Botswana at the heart of a landmark moment for African sport, as the continent prepares to host an Olympic event for the first time in history.

CONFIRMED PARTICIPATION

Rasengwatshe’s selection was confirmed by the International Table Tennis Federation’s continental body, ITTF-Africa, in an announcement published on its official website on 8 October.

Rasengwatshe described the opportunity as a remarkable milestone and a chance to fly Botswana’s flag on the international stage.

“Being selected to officiate at Dakar 2026 is more than just a personal achievement for me; it is an opportunity to be part of history. To umpire at the first Olympic Games on African soil, while representing Botswana and contributing to the growth of table tennis on our continent, is a privilege I am truly grateful for. I am proud of how far this journey has brought me, and I look forward to embracing this once-in-a-lifetime experience and making Botswana proud,” she told ITTF-Africa.

RIGOROUS ASSESSMENT

Her selection follows a rigorous international assessment programme that began in August 2025 with 60 aspiring umpires.

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) subsequently narrowed the field to 22 candidates, who underwent further training, practical assessments and international competition exposure before the final 14 were selected.

The successful group will account for 14 of the 20 International Technical Officials appointed for table tennis at the Games. Rasengwatshe joins fellow African officials from Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana and South Africa in the historic assignment.

Her achievement also marks another significant step in her officiating career. In 2024, she and Emmah Lelatisitswe were the only two successful candidates among 15 local officials who sat the International Umpires examination, marking a breakthrough for Botswana table tennis.

The Dakar Games will be the fourth edition of the Summer Youth Olympics, following previous editions in Singapore, Nanjing and Buenos Aires. Table tennis competitions will run from 31 October to 5 November, providing Rasengwatshe with an opportunity to showcase Botswana’s growing officiating credentials on the global stage.