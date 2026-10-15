Oratile Kofa Finds Her Own Frequency

From Khoisan harmonies to Afro-fusion experiments, songbird Oratile Kofa is making room for a different kind of musical freedom. Her solo move is not a breakup story but a chance to discover what happens when an artist steps outside a familiar sound and follows her own instincts.

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Oratile Kofa knows what it means to share a musical identity. As one half of Khoisan, alongside Thabang Rasefako, she has helped shape a sound familiar to audiences across Botswana. Now, she is turning up the volume on another voice: her own.

Going solo could easily invite breakup rumours, but Kofa’s story is less about leaving a partnership than testing her creative limits. The mission? To find out just how far Oratile can go when she calls the shots.

“The urge to always want to try something different inspired this solo career, to try and grow and explore myself individually is what really pushed me,” she told Time Out.

NO MORE PLAYING IT SAFE

Her solo journey is an invitation to hear Kofa beyond the Khoisan identity, with Afro-fusion providing the playground. The approach blends vocals, instrumentation and different genres, giving her room to experiment without abandoning the musical instincts that brought her here.

“Everything that Oratile brings is authentic,” she says, explaining that her individual project allows her to explore sounds beyond the group’s established style. “I think individually Oratile is bringing a different fusion and twist to what we are already used to.”

Her solo catalogue is taking shape with Ntshebetse, Tsala Yame and her latest single, Morwalo. An EP is also in the pipeline, promising another glimpse into an artist still discovering the full range of her sound.

For now, the response has been encouraging. Kofa says the support has grown organically, with listeners sharing her music and audiences wanting more when she performs live.

TWO LANES, ONE MUSICAL JOURNEY

The biggest plot twist? Khoisan is not history. Despite perceptions that the duo has split, Kofa insists the group remains together, pointing to a recent performance in Zambia as evidence that both musical journeys can coexist.

Thabang, she says, made the first move into solo music, and the pair have supported each other’s individual ambitions.

“His support has been immaculate,” she says.

For Kofa, going solo is not about replacing a shared identity. It is about expanding it. Khoisan remains part of the story, but the spotlight now has room for another perspective one shaped by her own experiments, instincts and ambitions.

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