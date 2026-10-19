BOSETU Demands Action on Court Defiance

BOSETU wants public officers held accountable for delays in implementing court judgments, warning that non-compliance erodes workers’ confidence in public institutions.

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Botswana Sectors of Educators Trade Union (BOSETU) president Winston Radikolo has called on the government to crack the whip on public officers allegedly failing to implement court judgments, warning that such conduct threatens the rule of law and undermines public confidence in state institutions.

Outstanding Judgments

Speaking in an interview with The Botswana Gazette following the recent BOSETU conference, Radikolo cited cases involving scarce-skills allowances for Business Studies, Accounting and Agriculture teachers, as well as school management personnel and brigade lecturers.

In 2017, BOSETU secured a victory in the Lobatse High Court when Justice Godfrey Nthomiwa recorded an agreement recognizing eligible union members teaching Accounting and Business Studies as entitled to scarce-skills allowances.

Workers’ Rights

In 2021, the High Court also ruled in BOSETU’s favor in a case challenging the exclusion of Agriculture teachers from scarce-skills allowances. The union argued that educators teaching the subject should qualify for the payments.

Radikolo said several judgments remained unimplemented, with delays frustrating workers who had pursued justice through the courts. He attributed the delays to public servants responsible for implementing the rulings.

“The rule of law cannot be selective. Court orders cannot be treated as recommendations. If the government expects citizens and workers to obey the law, government institutions must lead by example,” he said.

Accountability Demand

Radikolo warned that failure to implement court rulings undermined workers who had pursued justice through lawful means.

“Failure to implement court rulings undermines confidence in public institutions. It frustrates workers who have pursued justice through lawful means. It creates unnecessary conflict and exposes government to additional costs,” he said.

The BOSETU president said government departments should be held to the same standards of legal compliance expected of ordinary citizens, stressing that court orders were binding decisions rather than recommendations.

He called for prompt implementation of lawful judgments and accountability for public officers responsible for delaying or frustrating compliance.

“We respectfully call upon your office to crack the whip where necessary. Ensure that lawful judgments are implemented timeously. Ensure that public officers who delay or frustrate compliance are held accountable,” he said.

Radikolo said the government must demonstrate respect for the Constitution, the judiciary and the rule of law.

“Ensure that the government of Botswana remains a government that respects the Constitution, the courts and the rule of law,” he said.