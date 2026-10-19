Cereal Imports Cost Botswana P1.4bn

Botswana’s P1.41 billion cereal import bill highlights a production shortfall that continues to leave the country dependent on foreign grain.

BONGANI MALUNGA

Botswana spent approximately P1.41 billion importing cereals in the first seven months of 2026, exposing its dependence on foreign grain amid a persistent domestic production shortfall.

The figure appears in Statistics Botswana’s Food and Beverages Imports July 2026 report, published on 9 October. In a March parliamentary budget presentation, Lands and Agriculture Minister Edwin Dikoloti estimated cereal production at 134 000 tonnes in the 2024/25 season, meeting 44.7 percent of national requirements.

PRODUCTION SHORTFALL

With annual demand estimated at 300 000 tonnes, the gap was approximately 166 000 tonnes, or 55.3 percent of requirements. This was an improvement on the previous drought-affected season, when local production met just six percent of demand.

Botswana imported cereals worth P171.2 million in July alone, accounting for 15.4 percent of its P1.11 billion food and beverage import bill. Maize cost P81.2 million, rice P56.4 million and wheat P18.7 million.

SUPPLY EXPOSURE

Although July’s cereal import bill fell 7.4 percent from June, the cumulative expenditure leaves Botswana exposed to international grain prices, exchange-rate fluctuations and regional supply disruptions.

The Food and Agriculture Organization has identified South Africa as Botswana’s principal cereal import market. Government has acknowledged constraints including poor soils, climate variability, pest outbreaks and low productivity.

GOVERNMENT RESPONSE

The Ministry is reviewing agricultural input subsidies and pursuing improvements in grain storage, commercial farming and market access. Increasing local production could strengthen food security, reduce external exposure and retain more agricultural spending domestically.