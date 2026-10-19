Truckers Allege Abuse Across Borders

Botswana truck drivers allege bribery and harassment by officials in Mozambique and the DRC, prompting calls for government intervention to protect cross-border transport.

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Botswana truck drivers have raised concerns over alleged harassment, intimidation and corruption by authorities in Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), warning that the situation is compromising their safety and discouraging them from travelling to the two countries.

Bribe Allegations

Botswana Truck Drivers Association representative Thomas Molaakgosi told The Botswana Gazette in an interview that drivers were allegedly being targeted by police officers, customs officials and soldiers demanding bribes even when they had complied with the required regulations.

Safety Concerns

Molaakgosi alleged that authorities resorted to inventing charges or finding fault with drivers’ documentation and compliance after establishing that they had met the necessary requirements, using the accusations as a pretext to demand money.

“This conduct has created fear among Botswana truck drivers, some of whom are increasingly reluctant to travel to Mozambique and the DRC because of persistent harassment by authorities,” Molaakgosi said.

He said the situation was particularly worrying because drivers encountered multiple authorities along their routes, leaving them vulnerable to alleged intimidation and demands for bribes.

Diplomatic Appeal

Molaakgosi warned that drivers’ safety was being compromised and called for urgent intervention to protect those transporting goods across borders.

He further alleged that corruption among officials in the two countries was becoming increasingly widespread, with the situation worsening rather than improving.

The association has called on the Botswana government to intervene diplomatically and engage its counterparts in Mozambique and the DRC to address the alleged mistreatment of Botswana truck drivers.

“We request the Botswana government to intervene to address this situation with their counterparts to avoid strained relations going forward. In fact, we are planning to write to the Office of the President to seek help,” Molaakgosi said.

He warned that failure to act could have implications beyond the transport sector, potentially straining bilateral relations between Botswana and the two countries.

Molaakgosi stressed that truck drivers played an important role in facilitating regional trade and the movement of goods, making their safety and fair treatment essential to cross-border commerce.

The association wants the government to take concrete action to ensure that Botswana drivers are not subjected to unlawful demands, intimidation or unfair treatment while conducting legitimate business across borders.

Molaakgosi said the drivers wanted action rather than continued exposure to alleged abuse, urging the government to address the matter before it escalated further.

At the time of going to press, the Minister of International Relations, Dr Phenyo Butale, had not responded to The Botswana Gazette’s enquiries.