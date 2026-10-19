Koki Kamala’s Inclusive Touch

In a fashion world obsessed with the visual, Koki Kamala is putting inclusion at its fingertips. Its new Braille handbag collection challenges the industry to rethink who gets considered in luxury and what happens when beautiful design learns to listen.

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Luxury has spent decades telling us to look closer. Koki Kamala wants us to reach out and touch.

With A Message You Can Feel, the African luxury fashion brand is stitching raised, readable Braille into premium leather handbags, challenging the idea that fashion must be seen to be experienced. The collection is more than a tactile design experiment; it is a push for blind and visually impaired people to be considered in an industry where accessibility can be an afterthought.

INCLUSION, NOT DECORATION

The idea began with a question from designer Koki Chiepe’s friend, Thami Dish: “Have you ever thought of designing a Braille bag?”

Almost two years of learning, prototyping and conversations with Braille readers followed. Chiepe revisited spacing and positioning, sought feedback and made changes to ensure the Braille could actually be read.

“For almost two years, I have been learning. I have made mistakes,” she says, describing a process that demanded more than creative instinct: it required listening to the people the collection was designed to include.

The bags feature messages including LOVE, LOVE COMES IN ALL SHADES, BEAUTIFULLY EVOLVING and EVER ONWARD — words to be discovered beneath the fingertips, not simply admired from across a room.

MORE THAN A FASHION STATEMENT

Conversations at Kibarani School for the Blind in Kilifi, Kenya, brought the collection’s human impact into focus. Cyprian, a visually impaired teacher, welcomed the recognition of blind people in the design process, while student president Dennis Tumaini highlighted the potential for the bags to introduce Braille to people unfamiliar with it.

Chiepe’s philosophy is straightforward: “Braille is a language. It deserves the same respect we would give any language we put onto a product.”

BRINGING THE MESSAGE HOME

The designer hopes to build partnerships that support Braille education, equipment and resources for blind and visually impaired communities. Batswana can purchase the collection at www.kokikamala.com, with a portion of proceeds going towards institutions serving these communities.

Chiepe is also inviting local businesses and cultural organisations to help bring the experience to Botswana through collaborations and public installations.

Because genuine inclusion is not just about making room in fashion. It is about rethinking who fashion is for and ensuring beauty has something meaningful to say to everyone.