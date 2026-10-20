SA Offers Botswana Beef Lifeline

South Africa is considering beef imports from Botswana’s FMD-free areas, but trade can resume only after the two countries agree on disease-control safeguards

BONGANI MALUNGA

Botswana’s struggling beef industry could be handed a crucial export lifeline after South Africa signalled its willingness to reconsider restrictions on red meat imports, provided the two countries agree on stringent animal disease-control measures.

South African Minister of Agriculture Willie Aucamp has revealed that Pretoria has already submitted proposed biosecurity protocols to Botswana, potentially paving the way for the resumption of beef trade disrupted by foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) restrictions.

However, the reopening of the South African market remains conditional on Botswana’s response to the proposals and the establishment of mutually acceptable disease-control arrangements.

Market Opening

Speaking at a public gathering in Bothaville, Free State, on 8 October 2026, Aucamp disclosed that his government was exploring the possibility of allowing imports from designated FMD-free areas in Botswana.

His remarks were reported by South African agricultural publication Farmer’s Weekly last Friday. “We have already submitted protocols to that effect to Botswana and are awaiting an official reaction. The compartmentation of FMD-free zones in Botswana is one option that could be considered for the recommencement of imports from that country,” Aucamp said.

The proposal presents a potential breakthrough for Botswana’s cattle industry, where disease outbreaks and livestock movement restrictions have compounded challenges facing farmers, processors and exporters.

Under the proposed approach, trade could potentially resume from approved disease-free areas without requiring restrictions affecting other parts of the country to be lifted simultaneously.

Veterinary Conditions

However, such an arrangement would depend on veterinary assessments, credible disease surveillance and agreement between the two governments.

Botswana has already embarked on efforts to restore its FMD-free status, with veterinary authorities conducting surveillance and maintaining livestock movement restrictions in affected areas. Limited relaxations announced earlier this month have provided some relief, although strict disease-control measures remain in force.

The latest developments also build on an existing bilateral commitment to tackle livestock diseases. During the Botswana-South Africa Bi-National Commission held in Gaborone on 21 May 2026, the two governments endorsed a 2026–2028 action plan focusing on cross-border disease surveillance, vaccination, veterinary cooperation and improved livestock traceability.

Aucamp emphasised the importance of regional cooperation in containing FMD, revealing that his department remained in regular contact with authorities in Botswana and Namibia.

Although Aucamp has signalled South Africa’s willingness to negotiate, no reopening date has been announced and Botswana’s official response to the latest proposal remains outstanding.