Why Showmax is Signing Off

Showmax streaming platform is nearing its final episode. As MultiChoice a Canal + Company prepares to retire Showmax, the move reveals the brutal economics of the global streaming platforms and why even beloved platforms must sometimes fade to black

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

For years, Showmax felt like the cool kid in Africa’s streaming playground—bold, experimental and proudly local in a world dominated by global giants.

Now the credits are rolling.

Parent company MultiChoice, now operating under the strategic umbrella of Canal+, has announced plans to discontinue the streaming service after what it calls a “comprehensive review” of the platform’s future.

“The decision to phase out Showmax reflects our focus on building a sustainable, competitive business for the long term in an increasingly demanding global streaming environment,” MultiChoice, a Canal + Company told Time Out.

For subscribers, the message is calm, for now.

“You can continue streaming as usual, and no action is required from you at this time,” the company assured users.

WHEN STREAMING GETS EXPENSIVE

Streaming may feel effortless from the couch, but behind the scenes it’s a brutal financial marathon.

According to MultiChoice, the platform has faced substantial annual losses, making its long-term sustainability increasingly difficult in a global market dominated by deep-pocketed tech giants and media conglomerates.

Platforms must constantly pour money into content, technology, and global distribution just to stay relevant. For Showmax, that financial pressure eventually became unsustainable.

“The substantial annual losses experienced by the Showmax business have proved unsustainable.”

WHAT HAPPENS TO VIEWERS?

For now, nothing changes.

Subscribers can keep watching their favourite shows while the company works on a gradual transition plan that will be communicated well in advance.

More importantly, the shutdown will not lead to retrenchments, according to the company, which says employees will be supported through transition options.

THE NEXT STREAMING ERA

CANAL+ will continue to invest in premium content for MultiChoice subscribers, technological

innovation and strategic partnerships to consolidate its leadership in the African entertainment market. Further details regarding their expanded content offering and platform upgrades will be shared in due course.

“This evolution is also consistent with the ambition of MultiChoice, a CANAL + Company, to deploy its in-house large-scale streaming platform capable of meeting the expectations of African and international consumers,” the company said.