Inside Ngoni’s Hidden Canvas

Celebrated artisan Wilson Ngoni turns the canvas inward with I, a daring exhibition that reveals decades of hidden abstract work and reminds the art world why his name remains a landmark in the country’s creative story

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Walk into the gallery of the National Art Gallery in Gaborone and you will immediately sense that something deeply personal is unfolding on the walls.

For years, Botswana has known Wilson Ngoni as a master of realism—a meticulous storyteller whose brush captures life exactly as he intends it to be seen. But his latest solo exhibition titled “I”, flips that expectation on its head.

Curated by Thabo Kgatlwane, the exhibition reveals something the public has never truly seen before: Ngoni’s hidden abstract universe.

And the response? Electric.

“So the reception has been quite good… we had 300 plus people just come for the public viewing,” Kgatlwane told Time Out. “We made a few sales on the day, and the excitement was so big that we had to have another mini opening because people still wanted to come.”

Collectors, ministers, ambassadors and even acclaimed author Alexander McCall Smith—have wandered through the exhibition halls in the first week alone.

THE ABSTRACT SECRET

For years, Ngoni quietly painted abstract works—but kept them hidden.

Why? Because abstraction requires surrender.

“With abstract work, you rely on the viewer for their interpretation,” Kgatlwane explains. “And he doesn’t really like that. He likes people seeing exactly what he meant.”

That tension is what makes I fascinating.

More than 11 abstract pieces now hang alongside new works, revealing an artist confronting ambiguity and letting audiences complete the story.

A LANDMARK IN MOTION

The exhibition stretches across both floors of the gallery, a scale made possible by the support of the Ministry of Sport and Arts.

But the story doesn’t end when the show closes.

Kgatlwane says the team is already plotting new ways to bring audiences closer to Ngoni’s creative process—including intimate live painting sessions at Santorini in Gaborone and a collaborative art experience called Brush and Brushstrokes.

Beyond Botswana, there are bigger ambitions.

Paris. Germany. Johannesburg. Lusaka.

The goal is simple: take a Botswana creative landmark to the world.

Because if “I” proves anything, it’s that Ngoni’s most powerful work might just be the art he once kept hidden.

