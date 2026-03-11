In Celebration of Women’s Day

Rain clouds hovered over Gaborone, but they couldn’t dim the power in the room. At Avani Gaborone Resort & Casino, women gathered for an uplifting celebration of courage, resilience and sisterhood in honour of International Women’s Day, proving that when women show up for each other, change becomes inevitable

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The rain came down softly outside, but inside the Avani Gaborone Resort & Casino the atmosphere was electric.

Professionals, entrepreneurs, students and mentors gathered for a celebration of women who inspire change, an annual gathering hosted by Avani in partnership with Mosha Wellness Spa.

The theme was simple but powerful: Give to Gain.

Women from different walks of life braved the rain showers to be part of a moment that celebrated leadership, resilience and the quiet strength that defines womanhood.

“We are truly delighted to gather with such an inspiring group of women,” said Samantha Bogopa of Avani. “Professionals, entrepreneurs, mentors, and most importantly, the young girls and students who have joined us.”

For Bogopa, the young women in the room symbolised something deeper than celebration, they represented the future.

“To our young ladies… your presence reminds us that events like this are not only about celebrating women, but also about investing in the women of tomorrow.”

DREAM WITHOUT LIMITS

Among the most powerful voices of the day was guest speaker Sebaga Manyapetsa, whose journey is a masterclass in perseverance.

From repeated attempts at the Miss Botswana crown to eventually winning Miss Culture Global, her story was one of resilience and purpose. Along the way, she discovered a calling through her charity organisation Toro Ntle, dedicated to uplifting communities.

Her message resonated deeply with the audience.

“Women experience a lot from childbirth to period pains and if they can handle that there is nothing that they can’t handle.”

The room erupted in applause, a moment of shared understanding between generations of women.

STRENGTH IN VULNERABILITY

Another moving moment came from speaker Lady of Soul, whose story turned the spotlight on resilience in the face of unimaginable loss.

After losing both her husband and her sight, life took a devastating turn. But instead of surrendering to despair, she rebuilt her path—earning a Bachelor’s degree and stepping into a new job after her radio broadcasting career.

Her advice was refreshingly honest.

“I know women like to say they are strong,” she said. “But I would like them to seek help or even speak to someone when the going gets tough.”

SISTERHOOD IN ACTION

By the end of the gathering, one truth stood tall: empowerment thrives in community.

Through stories, mentorship and shared laughter, the event reminded everyone present that the greatest strength women possess is not just resilience but the ability to lift one another higher.