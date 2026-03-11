Absa Recognized for Kids Marathon

The fifth Absa Kids Marathon in Gaborone highlights the bank’s commitment to youth sport and community wellness

GAZETTE REPORTER

As the fifth edition of the Absa Kids Marathon approaches on 18 April, organizers are highlighting not just the growth of the event, but the pivotal role played by its long-standing sponsor, Absa Group.

Since the marathon’s inception, Absa has been instrumental in transforming a simple children’s race into a premier platform for youth fitness and healthy living. From funding improved facilities to supporting a range of fun, educational activities, the financial institution has helped shape an experience that is both memorable and inspiring for young participants.

“The support of Absa has been crucial in ensuring the marathon grows in scale and quality each year,” said Moagi Madisa, co-founder of the Absa Kids Marathon, in a telephone interview. “Their involvement allows for better organization, exciting entertainment, and activities designed specifically for children.”

Absa’s sponsorship extends beyond logistics. Each participant receives race kits and medals, while families enjoy interactive experiences aimed at encouraging children to embrace active lifestyles. By investing in the marathon, Absa is not only helping to organize an event but also fostering wellness, discipline, and confidence among Botswana’s youth.

The partnership has also enabled the event to expand its reach within communities, drawing more young participants and families annually. What started as a local initiative has grown into a nationwide celebration of sport, wellness, and youth potential — a growth that Madisa attributes largely to Absa’s sustained support.

“Their commitment to community development has helped transform the marathon into a well-organized and enjoyable experience for children and families alike,” Madisa added.

Organizers anticipate that this year’s edition will be the most vibrant yet, featuring energetic races, entertainment, and opportunities for families to celebrate fitness together. The growing turnout reflects both the popularity of the marathon and the positive impact of a sponsor willing to invest in children’s futures.

For many families and participants, the Absa Kids Marathon represents more than just a race — it is a symbol of what dedicated corporate partnership can achieve for youth and community wellness.