Why Stanbic Fest Hit Different

Not every festival earns its hype but Stanbic Music ‘n’ Lifestyle Festival did. With seamless execution, real economic impact, and a culture-first approach, it proved exactly why it’s becoming Botswana’s defining urban experience

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Some festivals entertain. Others land. The Stanbic Music ‘n’ Lifestyle Festival did both and then some.

Returning after a strong debut, this year’s edition at the Royal Aria in Tlokweng felt sharper, tighter, and more self-aware. From the smooth entry into Royal Aria to the well-managed VIP and general access points, the logistics alone signaled growth. But what truly made it a hit? It understood its assignment: create a space where urban culture doesn’t perform, it lives.

MORE THAN MUSIC

The festival’s biggest flex wasn’t just the lineup. It was impact.

By attracting crowds who travel for experiences, Stanbic Fest quietly boosted local tourism while giving Botswana’s creative economy a real-time marketplace. Music, food, fashion, and art didn’t exist in silos — they collided, creating a fully immersive lifestyle ecosystem.

THE MARKETPLACE OF COOL

The Lifestyle Village pulsed with energy and transactions.

Neo Gaofiwe of Neo Beauty saw immediate returns: “I am glad we came to this event because it is exactly our target market… we have had many people try our lipsticks and buying them.”

Visual artist Kaene Palalani turned presence into opportunity: “My art’s presence was beneficial… The event has given me visibility as people know my story and the face behind the art.”

STYLE WITH SUBSTANCE

Diary34 brought depth to the drip. Rooted in Setswana heritage and slow fashion, the brand wasn’t just selling garments, it was selling memory.

“We have never done pop up’s… and the response has been really great… i am also enjoying the music, the vibe, the food and the customer base,” said founder Thatayaone Modiitsane, capturing the festival’s multi-sensory appeal.

THE SOUNDTRACK THAT CONNECTED

Musically, the festival struck a delicate balance: nostalgia and new energy.

Charma Gal and Culture Spears delivered a crowd-moving set that felt like a return to their roots. “Performing on the Stanbic stage was quite exciting… we were able to meet and perform for a new crowd that we wouldn’t ordinarily perform for,” said Kabelo Mogwe.

Meanwhile, Open Deck winners DJ Shimro and Toni Whites injected fresh energy, proving the next wave is ready.

A FESTIVAL WITH INTENT

Stanbic Fest worked because it wasn’t random. It was curated, intentional, and rooted in culture.

The fashion hit, Afro-futurism meeting streetwear with Shatani Semolokae’s Best Dressed win sealing the visual spectacle. The music connected. The marketplace thrived. The people showed up.

That’s why it was a hit: it didn’t try to be everything. It simply became what Botswana needed, a living, breathing celebration of now.