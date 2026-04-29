O-Green Backs World Relays

Renewable energy investor expands its Botswana footprint with athlete support, facility upgrades and grassroots sport funding ahead of the World Athletics Relays

GAZETTE REPORTER

O-Green, an Omani renewable energy company leading the 500MW Maun Solar PV project through its subsidiary Okavango Solar, has announced a sponsorship package for the upcoming Debswana World Athletics Relays, broadening its presence in Botswana beyond the energy sector.

The sponsorship comes as Botswana prepares to host the World Athletics Relays for the first time, with the event scheduled to take place at the National Stadium in Gaborone between May 2 and 3.

O-Green, which is working with the Botswana government on renewable energy projects, said its backing of athletics is part of what it describes as its long-term in-country value strategy, aimed at establishing lasting partnerships in Botswana.

Speaking at the sponsorship announcement this past Monday , O-Green Project Director and Okavango Solar Director Dahasur Tashpulator said the company viewed Botswana as more than an investment destination.

“This is my fifth visit to Botswana, and what I feel is common between Oman and Botswana is hospitality,” Tashpulator said. “For us, this project is not only about renewable energy, it is also about our in-country value. We would like to build a long-term relationship between the Sultanate of Oman and Botswana.”

Athlete Package

The sponsorship package includes refreshment stands for athletes and volunteers, stocked with water, fruit and other essentials during the competition.

O-Green will also support branding efforts across Gaborone through banners and flags intended to raise the profile of the event.

In addition, the company plans to install a photo zone featuring solar installations manufactured by a local company in Oman, linking the sporting event with clean energy technology.

For Team Botswana athletes, O-Green will provide branded training uniforms and Garmin running smartwatches for the best-performing relay team. The company also announced a one-year sponsorship contract for the top three performing Botswana athletes to support their development.

“Our main goal is to upgrade training facilities,” Tashpulator said. “We want to provide equipment for a state-of-the-art gym for elite athletes. As government provides the space, we are ready to provide the equipment.”

Beyond Relays

The company said its support would extend beyond the relay competition, including plans to assist in the revival of school sport in Botswana as part of broader grassroots development.

Minister of Sport and Arts Jacob Kelebeng described the sponsorship as significant as Botswana finalises preparations for the global event.

“The Botswana World Athletics Relays are rolling in 2026, and your partnership will enable us to address some of our needs, especially with Team Botswana, who continue to make us proud,” Kelebeng said.

Kelebeng said Botswana’s recent athletics achievements, including gold in the 4x400m relay, had strengthened the country’s sporting profile internationally.

“This is a historic event, and for the very first time in Botswana and Africa, we are hosting an event of this magnitude,” he said. “Africa is winning. It is a powerful declaration of where we are going as a continent.”