Team Botswana World Relays Bonus Row  Ease

Athletes sought P100,000 each from a P16 million Debswana Diamond Company sponsorship and P50,000 each from Stanbic Bank Botswana’s P5 million package ahead of the World Relays in Gaborone, but officials say the funds were already committed

GAZETTE REPORTER

A pay dispute between Botswana’s national athletics team and administrators threatened preparations for the upcoming World Athletics Relays, scheduled for May 2 to May 3 at the National Stadium.

The chief executive of Botswana Athletics Association, Mabua Mabua, confirmed that some athletes had threatened to strike over allowances, bonuses and camp conditions as the country finalizes preparations to host the global event.

“It is true, they threatened to strike,” Mabua said, describing the tensions as part of broader challenges in athlete welfare policies.

He said some of the athletes involved were elite and professional competitors whose concerns could not be ignored.

Policy Gaps

Mabua said the dispute exposed weaknesses in sports policies that apply across all sporting codes in Botswana, arguing that they were created before the country began hosting major international competitions.

Under the current framework, athletes who qualify for international events receive dollar-based incentives, but those in local camps in Botswana receive P50 a day regardless of the level of competition.

“That was the other argument,” Mabua said, referring to complaints over the difference in compensation.

He said the association sought to improve camp allowances through negotiations with Lucara Diamond Corp, securing a 50 U.S. dollar local camp fee to complement the existing daily allowance.

Athletes also asked for an increase in the P3,000 allowance for running spikes to P4,200, citing higher costs.

Bonus Demands

Mabua said athletes had requested P100,000 each from Debswana’s P16 million sponsorship for the World Relays and P50,000 each from Stanbic’s P5 million sponsorship, but the association declined, saying the funds had already been committed to event-related obligations.

“It should be noted that if they win they will be given incentives and rewarded,” he said.

Mabua also addressed a code of conduct letter circulating on Facebook, saying it was standard practice and was issued after some athletes threatened to leave camp on April 22, forcing officials to establish who would remain in camp and who might need replacing.

He said the dispute had since been resolved, with athletes now focused on competing at the World Relays.