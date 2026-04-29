World Relays LOC Breaks Funding Silence

LOC chair says public criticism has overlooked the financial strain behind staging the Debswana World Relays Gaborone 2026, as millions were committed to fees, broadcasting and stadium upgrades

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the World Athletics Relays has pushed back against growing criticism over preparations for the global event, saying public perceptions about its financial position have been far from reality.

Speaking amid mounting scrutiny over the organisation of the relay showpiece, LOC chairperson Professor Martin Mokgwathi said many had assumed the committee had access to significant funds, when in fact resources were stretched from the outset.

“People thought the World Relays Local Organising Committee had millions of pula in their pockets, but we did not have it,” Mokgwathi said in an exclusive interview with this publication.

His remarks come as questions continue to surface over whether the LOC moved quickly enough, particularly in areas such as marketing and branding, ahead of the event.

Money Breakdown

Mokgwathi pointed to the P16 million sponsorship from Debswana Diamond Company, saying the amount appeared substantial at face value, but was quickly absorbed once distributed across operational demands.

“Even the Debswana P16 million sponsorship, if you see how it is divided, you will realise that there’s nothing,” he said.

According to Mokgwathi, the Botswana government shouldered a significant portion of the financial burden, including repairs to National Stadium and payments to World Athletics.

He said some of the major costs included bond fees of about US$500,000 and broadcasting fees of around US$150,000, among other obligations linked to hosting rights.

“The government really paid for a lot of things,” Mokgwathi said, adding that some of the expenses were partially offset through additional funds secured from various sources.

Sponsor Struggle

Mokgwathi said efforts to secure private sector backing had been extensive, but many companies did not commit in time.

“If 50 companies came on board with P2 million each, we would have done these things,” he said. “People just do not know how hard we knocked.”

He said some businesses had only recently shown interest in supporting the event, long after the committee had needed the funding.

“It’s a pity that some are trying to come now, but it’s late. We needed them last year.”