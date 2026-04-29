Questions Mount Over World Relays Promotion Strategy

Facing criticism over the pace of marketing for the Debswana World Relays Gaborone 2026, organisers say limited funding and slow corporate buy-in constrained their rollout

GAZETTE REPORTER

Questions are mounting over the management of the Debswana World Relays Gaborone 2026, with some observers arguing that the Local Organising Committee (LOC) did not move quickly enough to market and brand the international athletics event.

Critics say visible promotional activity only intensified in recent weeks, raising concerns that an opportunity to build stronger public anticipation may have been missed. Some of the recent push, they argue, has come from individuals and influencers acting independently rather than through official channels.

“Just look at the marketing of the relay,” one person, who requested anonymity, told this publication. “It is until this month, or last week, that we started to see hype around the relays, and it’s evident that it was done by some people not attached to the relays. I mean some influencers also tried, or are trying, to push to market the World Relays. These are things that can be done a long time back.”

The concerns have added to public debate over preparations for the event, which is expected to place Botswana at the centre of global athletics attention.

Funding Hurdles

In an exclusive interview with this publication, LOC chairman Professor Martin Mokgwathi defended the committee’s handling of the marketing campaign, saying branding ambitions were shaped by financial realities and delayed support from the corporate sector.

“We can’t say that we want to brand when we go to people or corporates and they do not agree with what we are putting on the table,” Mokgwathi said. “A lot of people were hesitant and did not agree with anything. All of a sudden, a lot of people want to rush in.”

Mokgwathi said the LOC had approached numerous corporations and potential sponsors but had to work within established corporate processes and timelines, which slowed progress.

“We were dealing with corporates with processes and timelines,” he said. “We spoke to many corporations and potential sponsors.”

He said effective marketing campaigns, including billboard advertising and broader visibility efforts, required funding that the committee could not generate independently.

“Branding and marketing need money. Nobody does that for free, that’s a lie,” Mokgwathi said. “We needed someone to support us with branding and marketing so that we can put things like billboards, which could have helped to ignite more conversations.”

Public Response

Mokgwathi said despite criticism, the LOC had maintained visibility through social media platforms and traditional media channels, including RB1, RB2 and BTV.

“In terms of social media, RB1, RB2 and BTV, there were a lot of things. This thing has been in the face of people,” he said.

He also suggested public reaction to major initiatives in Botswana often follows a familiar pattern of initial criticism before eventual support.

“Batswana react slowly to things, but before they react positively, they say negative things first and then react positively,” Mokgwathi said. “That’s the nature of Batswana.”

For Mokgwathi, the committee’s work should be measured against the resources available, not the expectations of hindsight.

“With the little that we have, as far as I am concerned as the LOC chairman, we did an immense job,” he said.

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