BW Eyes Relay Glory

As Gaborone hosts the Debswana World Relays this weekend, Botswana enters as both host and contender, carrying a record of medals and rising expectations in the men’s 4x400m

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana will host the World Athletics Relays Gaborone 2026 on May 2 and 3, with the host nation expected to make its strongest push in the men’s 4x400m, the event that has delivered its biggest relay successes.

The country enters the competition with two Olympic medals and a world title in the discipline. At last year’s Tokyo World Athletics Championships, Lee Bhekempilo Eppie, Letsile Tebogo, Bayapo Ndori and Collen Kebinatshipi combined to win gold in 2:57.76, narrowly beating the United States. Botswana also holds the African record of 2:54.53, set while winning silver at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The World Relays have increasingly become a measure of Botswana’s progress in the event, with the men’s 4x400m remaining the country’s cornerstone and its only medal-winning relay discipline so far.

Medal History

At the 2021 World Relays in Silesia, Botswana secured bronze in the men’s 4x400m in 3:04.77 after qualifying in 3:04.03, marking the nation’s first podium at the competition. The team consisted of Isaac Makwala, Boitumelo Masilo, Ditiro Nzamani and Leungo Scotch.

Three years later in the Bahamas, Botswana made a breakthrough, winning gold in 2:59.11 ahead of South Africa and Belgium. The winning team featured Kebinatshipi, Tebogo, Scotch and Ndori, establishing Botswana as a leading contender ahead of Paris.

In 2025, also in the Bahamas, Botswana added bronze in 2:58.27 despite the absence of Tebogo, Ndori and Kebinatshipi. Lee Eppie, Justice Oratile, Kabo Rankgwe and Scotch carried the team to the podium.

Regional Rival

Beyond the men’s 4x400m, Botswana will also target the mixed 4x400m, where team officials are considering Kebinatshipi as part of the lineup. The men’s 4x100m could also emerge as an outside medal opportunity with Tebogo in contention.

Neighbouring South Africa remains one of the main threats, having won both the men’s 4x100m and 4x400m at the 2025 World Relays while also reaching the podium in the women’s 4x400m, underlining its growing depth in relay competition.