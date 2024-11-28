Wilderness Hosts Sip & Mingle Stakeholder Event  

Notes that over 300 children have participated in environmental stewardship programmes

Says 6 boreholes provide clean water to 2,000 people in wildlife buffer zones, reducing human-wildlife conflict

GAZETTE REPORTER

Okavango Wilderness Safaris (OWS) recently hosted its annual Sip & Mingle stakeholder event, bringing together Botswana’s Members’ Club, partners, colleagues, and media to celebrate a year of achievements and shared milestones.

The event, held last week in Gaborone, provided a platform to reflect on OWS’s transformative contributions to conservation, community upliftment, and sustainable tourism while strengthening ties with key stakeholders.

Educate, Empower, and Protect

Notable attendees included the Minister of Youth and Gender Affairs, Lesego Chombo; the US Ambassador to Botswana, Howard Van Vranken; the CEO of Botswana Tourism Organisation (BTO), Keitumetse Setlang; the Chairman of HATAB, Joe Motse; the CEO of HATAB, Lily Rakorong; and the 2024 World Rally Raid Champion, Ross Branch.

The evening showcased OWS’s commitment to creating a lasting impact, driven by its three core pillars of Educate, Empower, and Protect. Keith Vincent, Wilderness Group CEO, emphasised Botswana’s central role in Wilderness’s legacy, dating back to its founding in 1983.

“Botswana is the birthplace of Wilderness, and over the past 40 years, we’ve harnessed tourism to drive lasting change, benefitting the national economy, conservation, and local communities,” he remarked.

Creating meaningful impact

Said Kabelo Binns, OWS Board Chairman: “This has been a year of significant change and progress, which resonates deeply with our mission at Okavango Wilderness Safaris.

“At Wilderness, we are committed to creating meaningful impact, and it is through the unwavering support of our stakeholders that we continue to grow and evolve.”

OWS highlighted its key initiatives and achievements of the year, including:

Children in the Wilderness (CITW): Over 300 children participated in leadership and environmental stewardship programmes. Plans for 2024 include diversifying the curriculum to cover sustainable agriculture, eco-tourism and career development.

Conservation Investments: P5 million was invested in anti-poaching and wildlife research, resulting in a 15% increase in predator populations. The lion collaring programme with CLAWS continues to address human-wildlife conflict.

Borehole Initiative: Six solar-powered boreholes now provide clean water to over 2,000 people in wildlife buffer zones, reducing human-wildlife conflict.

Emergency Food Relief: To support drought-affected communities, 350 food parcels will be distributed monthly from November 2024 to January 2025 in Okavango Community Trust (OCT) villages and Sankoyo.

Globally-acclaimed camps

The event also honoured OWS’s globally-acclaimed camps, including Wilderness Mombo, named Best Lodge in Africa by the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards. Other award-winning properties – Jao, Little Mombo, Vumbura Plains, and DumaTau further solidify Botswana’s reputation as a leading travel destination.

As the evening drew to a close, Caretaker Managing Director, Joe Matome, reflected on the power of collaboration

“Our collective efforts ensure that we can protect Botswana’s rich biodiversity while empowering its people,” he said. “We look forward to continuing this journey together, inspired by the shared vision of a brighter future.”