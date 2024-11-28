Kabo Leburu and Alejandro Vega Team Up 

Southern Africa and South America strike a universal chord with “Kidi Kaba”

GAZETTE REPORTER

In an extraordinary fusion of Afro-jazz and Latin rhythms, Botswana’s guitar maestro Kabo Leburu has teamed up with Chilean panpipe virtuoso Alejandro Vega to deliver a single titled Kidi Kaba.

This collaboration celebrates the universal power of music to connect cultures while honouring Botswana’s cherished traditions.

Heartbeat of gatherings

For Leburu, “Kidi Kaba” is more than just a song but is also a celebration of community and connection. “In the society I grew up in, meat brings people together,” he told Time Out. “Whether it’s a wedding or a funeral, meat takes centre-stage. It’s about sharing, celebrating and nourishing relationships.”

With a title that loosely translates into “where is that big piece of meat?” Kidi Kaba is a playful yet deeply-rooted exploration of African hospitality and the communal spirit. Its vibrant melodies evoke the joyous atmosphere of gatherings where there is much food, music and laughter.

A sonic feast of Afro-Latin fusion

Driven by Leburu’s intricate fingerpicking guitar style and mbira-inspired melodies, Kidi Kaba seamlessly blends African and Latin American sounds. Vega’s hauntingly beautiful panpipe melodies bring a distinctive texture to the track, creating a transcendent musical dialogue between continents.

The production team brought their expertise to the table to elevate the track further. Bassist Lereko Lesole, guitarist Tabona Maseko, and percussionist Dingalo Mpolaise contribute rich layers of rhythm and harmony.

Produced by Charles Motsemme with assistance from Leroy Nyoni and Mikael Rosen, the song was mastered at JJP Studios in Sweden, ensuring world-class quality.

To the world stage

Hailing from Lobatse, Leburu has carved a name for himself as a global ambassador for Afro-jazz and world music. As a co-founder of the Dance Afrika Band, he first captivated audiences with his unique fusion of indigenous rhythms and classical guitar techniques.

His collaborations with legends like Louis Mhlanga, John Selolwane, and Berry Heart have solidified his place in Africa’s rich musical tapestry.

Known for his mastery of the panpipes, Vega adds a vibrant Latin flavour to Kidi Kaba, emphasising the song’s theme of cultural exchange. Together, they have created a track that bridges continents and celebrates the universal language of music.

A feast for the ear

Leburu kept coming back to this ‘refrain’ about the piece: “Kidi Kaba is a joyous call for people to come together through food, rhythm and harmony – a celebration of the universal connections that make us human.”

Kidi Kaba will soon be available for streaming and downloading on all major music platforms, promising a feast for the ears of music lovers worldwide.