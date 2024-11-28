Wilderness Extends Emergency Food Relief

GAZETTE REPORTER

Okavango Wilderness Safaris has launched its monthly distribution of 350 food parcels to assist partner communities in the Okavango Delta affected by a prolonged drought. Over the next three months, the initiative will deliver 1,050 food parcels to alleviate food insecurity in the region.

Targeted relief efforts underway

Joe Matome, Caretaker Managing Director of Okavango Wilderness Safaris, explained the process: “We are working closely with community leaders to ensure the handovers in November, December, and January reach the most affected members. Distribution, managed through dikgotla (public meetings), has started in OCT villages near Wilderness Vumbura, including Seronga, Gunotsoga, Eretsha, Beetsha, Gudigwa, and Sankoyo.”

The initiative aims to address critical shortages caused by the drought, which has severely impacted water sources, agriculture, and livestock farming. Human-wildlife conflicts have also increased as animals venture closer to populated areas in search of water, heightening competition for scarce resources.

Community support and conservation goals

Wilderness has provided annual farming assistance to these communities, including ploughing and seed distribution, but the severity of this year’s drought prompted additional measures. “This initiative is essential to support those we work with and among,” said Kabelo Binns, Chairperson of the Okavango Wilderness Safaris Board.

“Beyond immediate relief, the effort seeks to reduce pressure on natural resources, wilderness areas, and wildlife, which often suffer when livelihoods are strained. Our comprehensive intervention plan was developed in collaboration with local leaders to deliver assistance where it is most needed,” Binns added.

Regional and global collaboration

The initiative extends beyond Botswana, with plans to distribute food parcels in Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. Approximately 12,500 individuals across these regions will receive 9,000 parcels over three months. Funding of USD 50,000 for the Botswana leg was secured through the Michael and Karen Stone Family Foundation, facilitated by Wilderness and the Wilderness Trust.

“The distributions will be managed by volunteers from Wilderness Botswana, village development committees, and Council personnel,” Binns stated. “We’re excited to use our conservation tourism model to continue making a positive impact.”

Call for public contributions

Wilderness invites contributions to expand the initiative’s reach. Donations can be made via the following link: https://empowersafrica.org/partners/wilderness-trust/.