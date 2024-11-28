Mnangagwa Embarks On Boko Charm Offensive

Keen to build relationship akin to one with Boko’s predecessor

Does not want diplomatic spat experienced with Zambia

BONGANI MALUNGA

Zimbabwean President Emerson Mnangagwa has embarked on a mission to rapidly build a strong relationship with his Botswana counterpart, President Duma Boko, in which maintaining bilateral cooperation between the two nations is of the essence.

Reports in Zimbabwe say Mnangagwa is keen to replicate the relationship he had with Boko’s predecessor, Mokgweetsi Masisi, by warming up to Boko early on.

Charm offensive

Wary of a possible political and ideological shift, Mnangagwa has initiated talks with Boko to underline that the electoral displacement of his ally, Masisi, will not stand in the way of building a relationship with Botswana’s new leader.

Mnangagwa has reportedly used official occasions such as the commemoration of World Children’s Day in Victoria Falls and the SADC Heads of State Summit in Harare to kick-start bilateral talks with Boko.

The two countries enjoy bilateral cooperation centred on trade, border management, transport and economic partnership and Mnangagwa is keen to maintain the status quo.

Avoiding a spat

According to remarks attributed to a Zimbabwean government official in The Zimbabwean Mail, Mnangagwa does not want a repeat of fractured relations experienced with Zambia in recent years.

Multiple Zimbabwean media outlets have reported that Mnangagwa’s reluctance to acknowledge the then new Zambian administration of President Hakainde Hichilema in 2021 initiated a diplomatic row that has now escalated.

Engagement

Mnangagwa is said to have adopted a different approach in his approach to Botswana hence the need to strike a chord with Boko’s government.

Zimbabwean media outlets believe that leaders of liberation party governments are struggling to come to terms with a paradigm shift in the political landscape in the Southern African region.

“Boko’s victory has further disrupted the traditional dominance of liberation-era political movements in Southern Africa,” The Zimbabwean Mail quoted the government official as saying.

Avoiding errors

“President Mnangagwa has recognised the need to engage President Boko early to ensure strong cooperation between the two nations. The meetings focused on strengthening ties and avoiding diplomatic errors similar to those experienced with Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema.

“This was a necessary conversation to ensure that regional stability and economic cooperation are not disrupted by political differences. Both leaders showed a willingness to put national interests ahead of ideological divides.”

Cordial

Despite pre-election tension between the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) and Zimbabwe’s ruling party, ZANU PF, the two parties’ leaders have displayed a cordial relationship.