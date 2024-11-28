Aggrieved Temporary Teachers Plan Protest March

Accuse govt of ignoring their longstanding concerns

Delayed payment of salaries is among outstanding issues

Say some of them have been temporary teachers for over a decade

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Scores of temporary teachers are preparing to stage a peaceful demonstration in protest against failure to resolve their longstanding grievances regarding their employment conditions.

According to a spokesperson of the aggrieved teachers, Thatayotlhe Oabile, chief among the issues are questionable employment practices, delayed payment and sudden contract terminations.

Peaceful demonstration

“We have organised a peaceful demonstration for this Friday in Gaborone during which we will deliver a petition outlining our grievances to the Ministry of Education,” Oabile said.

“We have raised these concerns with the ministry’s regional leaders several times but no action has been taken. It seems our grievances have been taken lightly. Previously we were even barred from petitioning. The time has now come for us to act.”

The demonstration will begin at Gaborone Secondary School grounds and end at the ministry’s headquarters.

Morale impacted

Oabile asserted that these unresolved issues have impacted their morale and well-being deeply and the negative effects are spilling over to learners.

“Being a temporary teacher in this country is painful,” she said. “Salaries are always delayed but we have bills to pay and families to support. How can you meet your financial obligations and survive when you’re paid late every month?”

Oabile also highlighted concerns over the ministry’s employment practices. “Some teachers are employed temporarily only for a few years before being absorbed into permanent positions,” she said.

Concrete action

“Others have remained in their temporary roles for over a decade without any prospects of permanent employment. We demand clarity on criteria used for these decisions.”

The demonstration aims to bring attention to the challenges faced by temporary teachers and to put pressure on the Ministry of Education to take concrete action to resolve their grievances.