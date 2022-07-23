Wilderness Wins Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards!

Amazing news in this week as Wilderness Bisate Lodge in Rwanda has been named the No. 1 Safari Lodge in Africa by the 2022 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards!

These awards bring awareness to Wilderness’ four decades of dedication to communities and the conservation of Africa’s wild places. The World’s Best is a prestigious travel awards programme based on Travel + Leisure’s annual reader survey. The greatest travel experiences around the globe, recognised by guests.

“This celebrated achievement is testament to the impactful journeys Wilderness creates. Unforgettable adventures to remote, game-rich wilderness areas that preserve and protect biodiversity and uplift local communities. Your acknowledgement helps us to increase our positive influence and further drive local economies through sustainable tourism”, notes Hadley Allen, Wilderness Safaris Chief Commercial Officer.