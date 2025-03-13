Women Make Unapologetic Demand For Leadership and Empowerment

Hosted by Avani Gaborone Resort and Casino, the event aligned with the International Women’s Month theme of Accelerated Action and provided a platform for women to network, share their journeys, struggles and triumphs. Staff Writer GOSEGO MOTSUMI reports

Women from different walks of life recently came together to celebrate, reflect, and demand change at an event themed For All Women and Girls: Rights, Equality, and Empowerment.

Hosted by Avani Gaborone Resort and Casino, the event aligned with the International Women’s Month theme of Accelerated Action and provided a platform for women to network, share their journeys, struggles and triumphs.

The General Manager of Avani, Willen van Heeden, acknowledged the struggles that women face globally, emphasising that in many parts of the world, women are still denied education, freedom of expression and full participation in society.

Breaking barriers

“Women are capable of making bigger contributions at all levels of society,” he said. “Our thoughts are with those who continue to be oppressed, and today we celebrate those breaking barriers.”

The president of the Botswana National Front (BNF) Women’s League, Katlego Morolong, delivered a powerful speech on the challenges of being a woman in leadership, calling out the sexist scrutiny that female politicians endure.

“At 27, when I was elected Secretary General of the BNF Women’s League, I was dismissed as ‘just a misplaced small girl’ with no education,” she said. “When I became the president, the remarks persisted.

Sexualised

“Now, as a Specially-Nominated Councillor, a man had the audacity to say I must be ‘giving the leaders something’ to get here.

“Women in leadership are constantly sexualised. Our intelligence and hard work are reduced to sex. How do we accelerate action when we are recognised as trophies, not thinkers?”

Her message was clear: women in leadership must own their power, push past prejudice, and be unapologetic in their pursuit of progress.

Sisters’ keepers

Entrepreneur Tshepiso Marumo, better known as Mmammidi, shared her entrepreneurial success story and her latest initiative, “Her Story: Empowerment Experience.”

The initiative is designed to uplift and equip women with the skills and support they need to overcome the many challenges they face.

“Women need to be their sisters’ keepers,” she said. “We should empower each other by being our authentic selves, supporting one another, and pushing forward together.”

Unapologetic

The event was a rallying cry for women to take up space, challenge societal norms, and demand equality not as a favour but as a right.

From politics to business, the message was clear: women will no longer ask for permission to lead but will lead unapologetically.