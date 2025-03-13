Bash Connektor Unveils New Podcasts

New shows focus on women’s empowerment and brand storytelling

GAZETTE REPORTER

Bash Connektor, a Botswana-based marketing company focused on innovative brand engagement, has launched two new podcast series: TatsoConnekt Leading Women of Botswana Journeys and Lunch At Brand X. Developed in collaboration with The Business Weekly & Review, the podcasts aim to foster deeper connections between brands and audiences.

Women’s stories of resilience

TatsoConnekt Leading Women of Botswana Journeys is a 10-part podcast series launched in celebration of International Women’s Month. The show highlights the personal and professional journeys of women who have overcome challenges, mistakes, and setbacks to achieve success.

The series is designed to reshape the portrayal of women’s stories in mainstream media. Bash Connektor believes storytelling is a powerful tool for connecting people with brands in meaningful ways. “My vision is to create a world where leading women boldly share their stories while they are still alive and can be celebrated,” said Bash Connektor founder and director, Basadi Masimolole.

The podcast premiered on Saturday, March 8, 2025, and airs every Wednesday and Saturday at 12:00 PM on Bash Connektor’s Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube channels, as well as The Business Weekly & Review’s digital platforms.

Lunch At Brand X: humanizing brands

Lunch At Brand X is a platform for brands to engage in conversations on hospitality, travel, tourism, and trade. The podcast provides a mix of education and entertainment, offering public awareness and industry insights. Masimolole emphasizes the importance of brands fostering authentic connections.

“It is crucial for brands to understand the importance of being heard differently by people. This podcast is edu-tainment and can be tailored as a training tool for brands,” she said.

The show premiered on Sunday, March 9, 2025, and airs every Sunday at 12:00 PM on Bash Connektor’s social media platforms and The Business Weekly & Review’s digital channels. For inquiries, partnerships, or rate card access, contact +267 71406660 or email basadi@bashconnektor.co.bw.