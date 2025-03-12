StanChart Hosts Gin Soiree In Honour of Clients

Creativity flowed as freely as the gin at Wagga Gardens in Gabs recently when Standard Chartered Bank hosted its clients to a day that blended Mediterranean charm with the craft beverage scene, proving that banking can be more than just numbers. GOSEGO MOTSUMI was in the mix

Standard Chartered Bank treated its clients to a gin-tasting soiree with a Greek twist, transforming Wagga Gardens into a scene straight out of the Greek Islands this past weekend.

With the theme “A Day in the Greek Islands – Gin Edition,” the event blended Mediterranean charm with Botswana’s flourishing craft beverage scene, proving that banking can be more than just numbers but an experience too.

Greek-inspired

As guests arrived, they were greeted with Greek-inspired cuisine and décor, setting the tone for an indulgent afternoon. The affair wasn’t just about sipping on fine gin – it was also about celebrating local craftsmanship.

Among the local selections was St Daniel gin and Okavango Gin, offering guests a taste of the Delta in a glass.

The event was also a nod to the bank’s commitment to supporting local businesses, seamlessly pairing luxury with purpose.

Clients could browse experiential corners that were themed along the bank’s unique current account and digital banking offerings. There was a mini airport lounge showcasing Standard Chartered’s digital banking perks and a Rewards Corner featuring the 360 Rewards platform’s merchandise offerings.

Gin distillation

For the uninitiated, one of the highlights of the event was a gin educational presentation, diving into the history and complexities of gin distillation.

Who knew that this once medicinal spirit had evolved into a canvas for botanical artistry? From juniper-forward classics to citrus-infused innovations, guests discovered the many personalities that gin can take on.

Then came the interactive mixology masterclass, an experience that turned every attendee into a cocktail architect. With expert guidance, guests experimented with unique flavour pairings, crafting drinks as vibrant as the event itself. Creativity flowed as freely as the gin.

StanChart’s 128 years

Beyond the clinking glasses and crafted cocktails, the event underscored Standard Chartered’s 128-year commitment to Botswana. Peo Motshegare, Head of Client Experience and Client Care, summed it up best.

“We are honoured to celebrate our clients in such a unique and memorable way,” Motshegare said. “This was about more than just appreciation – it was about reinforcing our dedication to local businesses and Botswana’s growth.

By the end of the day, it was clear: this was not just a gin soirée but a toast to partnership, local excellence, and the joy of discovery as well.

Said Motshegare on reflection: “I hope our clients left with a renewed sense of the benefits of being part of the Standard Chartered family.”

