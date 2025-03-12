Dr Tumi To Headline Under One Roof Gospel Show

“People should expect an atmosphere of worship” at the concert that will feature a Nigerian outfit, a Tanzanian ensemble and Botswana’s own Mogo Aaron and Vusi

GAZETTE REPORTER

On 5 April, Game City Parkade in Gaborone will be the scene of one of the biggest gospel music shows on the calendar headlined by Dr Tumi.

Alongside Nigerian gospel sensations Ebuka Songs and Tanzania’s Agape Songs, the South African superstar will take centre stage at the event titled Under One Roof.

Local artists in the lineup of the show that will be hosted by Josh Events include Mogo Aaron and Vusi.

One God, One People

Explaining the inspiration behind the show, organiser Eliphus Lesedi shared that Under One Roof is more than just a name because it embodies the biblical principle of unity.

“That is to say, One God, One People,” he said in an interview. “This event seeks to bring Africa and the world together in worship and praise. The artist lineup was curated to cover different gospel genres, languages and cultures.”

Lesedi emphasised the spiritual aspect of the concert. “People should expect an atmosphere of worship and divine entertainment delivered at the highest level of artistry and professionalism,” he said.

Charity aspect

The lineup boasts artists who have graced international stages, ensuring an unforgettable night.

Lesedi revealed plans for a Corporate Social Investment initiative. The organising team is finalising the selection of a deserving beneficiary to receive support from the event’s proceeds.

Standard tickets are available for P350, Gold tickets for P550 while Platinum tickets are going for P1,000.