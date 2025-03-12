Sereetsi & The Natives In Historic Philharmonic Concert

Having mesmerised audiences across the globe, the group famous for the band leader’s four-string guitar and folksy lyrics returns home to celebrate a decade of storytelling through song, this time with the epic scale of a full orchestra

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Trailblazing contemporary folk act, Sereetsi & The Natives, is set to make history with a groundbreaking symphonic concert.

Fresh from a media blitz in South Africa that saw them grace platforms like SABC TV, eNCA and Kaya FM, the group is about to unveil Music & Wine: The Native Philharmonic Experience, a never-before-seen fusion of traditional folk and classical music.

Slated for 11 April 2025 at Maitisong Theatre, the concert promises a breathtaking blend of orchestral grandeur and homegrown rhythms.

Four-string guitar and cellos

Band leader Tomeletso Sereetsi’s signature four-string guitar-led compositions will intertwine with the rich textures of violins, cellos, flutes and other classical instruments, creating a sonic experience that redefines Botswana’s musical landscape.

The performance marks a career-defining moment for Sereetsi, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of his illustrious musical journey. Having mesmerised audiences across the globe, he now returns home to celebrate a decade of storytelling through song, this time with the epic scale of a full orchestra.

A decade of music reimagined

Fans can expect a carefully curated recital of Sereetsi & The Natives’ most beloved works, spanning the acclaimed 2015 debut Four-String Confessions and the latest album, Mmabatho (2024).

Each song will be reimagined in a grand symphonic arrangement, offering a fresh perspective on the melodies that have shaped his career.

With the show running for three hours from 8pm, attendees will not only be treated to a feast for the ears but also an indulgence for the palate.

Natives and everyone

VIP ticket holders (P1,500) will enjoy an exclusive wine-tasting experience courtesy of McErick Winery while standard tickets go for P350, all available at Webtickets, Spar and select Choppies stores.

Urging fans and businesses to be a part of this historic moment, Sereetsi told Time Out: “We appeal to all natives to come and celebrate this milestone with us in style.

“This concert is not just about music; it’s about preserving and elevating Botswana’s cultural identity. We also invite corporate entities to support this important project by securing VIP tickets for their teams and clients.”