BTA to Host Corporate Tennis Tournament 

While BTA has primarily relied on funding from BNSC, additional resources are needed in response to policy-driven growth of tennis in the country

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

In an effort to bridge the sponsorship gap and generate crucial funding for tennis development, Botswana Tennis Association (BTA) will host a Corporate Tennis Tournament on Saturday 26 April 2025.

The tournament – which will bring together corporate players from the public and private sectors – aims to transform the tennis court into a unique networking space, fostering partnerships beyond the boardroom.

It is part of BTA’s broader vision of increasing corporate engagement with the sport and attract more financial support for player development, competitions and international participation.

Growing financial needs

BTA’s Director of Marketing and Communications, Tshepang Tlhankane, says the initiative is a response to growing financial needs.

“This is not just about playing tennis; it’s about unlocking opportunities for the sport,” he said in a telephone interview. “We want corporates to see tennis beyond just a game but to understand where we want to take it in this country.”

While BTA relies on funding from the Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC), as tennis grows, so does the need for additional resources.

Promotional opportunities

The association hopes the corporate tournament will create sustainable financial partnerships to support players.

“Should this event be successful, we hope to use the funds raised to host more tournaments and send players to international competitions to grow their rankings,” said Tlhankane.

As part of encourage sponsorship, BTA is offering branding and promotional opportunities. Companies can sponsor tennis court branding for P10,000 per court while other branding spaces are available for P5,000 per court.

Networking

Those who do not wish to participate in the matches can still engage by setting up stalls to showcase their products and services at the tournament.

While the primary goal is fundraising, BTA is positioning the tournament as a networking and team-building opportunity. Companies will have a chance to interact in a relaxed environment, fostering relationships that could translate into business partnerships.

“We want to break the traditional corporate setting,” Tlhankane said. “The tennis court will be our boardroom this time around.”

Family-friendly

In addition to competitive matches, the event will be designed as a family-friendly affair, allowing employees to bring their families to watch and cheer the players on.

“It’s a chance to enjoy the game while creating meaningful conversations that could lead to sponsorship deals,” Tlhankane added.

BTA’s vision extends beyond this single event. The funds raised will go towards tournament organisation, international player exposure and overall tennis development.

Long-term partnerships

“If corporates understand the impact of their support, we believe they will be more willing to invest in our players’ future,” Tlhankane noted.

The Corporate Tennis Tournament is a bold step in BTA’s efforts to elevate the sport and make it more accessible to a wider audience.

With sponsorship and participation expected from Botswana’s leading businesses, the association hopes this initiative will set the foundation for long-term partnerships and a stronger future for tennis in Botswana.