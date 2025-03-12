FNB Pumps P6m Into Golden Grand Prix 

FNB’s sponsorship reflects its belief in “shared prosperity” and the bank’s illustration of the idea that investing in sports can leave a lasting impact on individuals and the nation

GAZETTE REPORTER

Sports has the power to unite people, fuel economies and unlock opportunities, the CEO of First National Bank Botswana (FNBB), Steven Bogatsu, has said.

Speaking at the FNB Botswana Golden Grand Prix Sponsorship Announcement for 2025 recently, Bogatsu underscored the transformative impact of sports, particularly in Botswana.

“Take the FNB Kazungula Bridge Marathon, for example,” he noted.

“The 2023 Botswana Tourism Organisation report highlighted its positive economic impact, bringing thousands of visitors and showcasing the potential that sporting events have to uplift communities and drive growth.”

Flagship continental race

At the occasion in focus, FNBB announced that it will be the title sponsor for the FNB Botswana Golden Grand Prix 2025 and committed P6 million to the prestigious track and field event.

The bank’s sponsorship reflects its belief in “shared prosperity” and FNB’s illustration of the idea that investing in sports can leave a lasting impact on individuals and the nation.

“I believe that together with all those involved in this flagship continental race, we can create a meaningful impact – one that inspires our athletes to keep pushing their limits, expanding their horizons, and becoming pillars of strength for themselves, their families, and the nation at large,” Bogatsu said.

“We are proud to be part of this journey.”

Global stars

FNBB has a history of supporting the Golden Grand Prix, having sponsored the last edition in 2023 with P2 million.

The event drew global stars like American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson and Kenyan speedster Ferdinand Omanyala, while also celebrating Botswana’s own Letsile Tebogo, one of the brightest young athletes in international athletics.

“These moments help position Botswana as a key player in the international athletics world,” Bogatsu said.

The increased sponsorship aligns with FNBB’s long-term strategy of fostering “shared prosperity,” which Bogatsu described as a guiding principle in the bank’s business approach.

Grassroots to Greatness

“We aim to deliver positive economic and societal outcomes for multiple stakeholders in a sustainable manner,” he said.

A key part of this mission is the bank’s Grassroots to Greatness philosophy, which supports young and amateur athletes in their journey to professional success.

The bank has invested in various programmes over the past five years, including the National Junior Football Teams and the Botswana Tertiary Students Sports Association.

“The impact of our Grassroots to Greatness philosophy is evident in the remarkable achievements of young athletes who have benefitted from the bank’s sponsorship,” Bogatsu said.

“Our sponsorship aims to further reinforce this philosophy by extending support to athletes as they progress in their journey, fostering positive economic and social outcomes for both athletes and the community.”

Beyond track and field

Beyond track and field, FNBB’s ongoing support for sports includes major initiatives such as the FNB Kazungula Bridge Marathon, the FNB Premiership, and sponsorship of the Botswana women’s national soccer team, The Mares.

“These partnerships are about more than just competition; they are about raising the profile of Botswana on the global stage and providing a platform for athletes to shine while also generating income for themselves,” Bogatsu said.

With Botswana emerging as a hub for world-class athletics, FNBB’s investment in the Golden Grand Prix underscores its commitment to growing the nation’s sporting industry and empowering athletes.