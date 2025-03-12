Top Boxers to Punch It Out In Best of the Best Tournament 

The tournament will be held in the afterglow of the recent Zone 4 tournament in Mozambique whence Batswana pugilists brought home an impressive haul of medals and one of their number, Kobamelo Molatlhegi, was named Best Boxer of the Tournament. Staff Writer TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO reports

The Botswana Boxing Association (BoBA) is set to host its highly-anticipated Best of the Best tournament at Molapo Piazza in Gaborone on 20 March 2025.

The event, which will bring together the nation’s top boxers, is a crucial step in BoBA’s strategic plan to strengthen local talent and elevate the sport’s profile nationally and internationally.

Speaking in a telephone interview, BoBA spokesperson, Gaone Motshwanaesi, emphasised the significance of the tournament in advancing boxing in Botswana. “This competition serves as a platform to showcase and develop our best talent,” she said.

Strategic plan

“The team that represented us at a recent tournament in Mozambique is relatively new, with many of them coming from our development programme. This shows that we are following our strategic plan.”

Botswana’s boxers recently returned from the Zone 4 tournament in Maputo, Mozambique with an impressive haul of medals. Two gold medals were secured by Kobamelo Molatlhegi (48kg) and Keobakeng Phillip (60kg), while Gift Modise (57kg) and Kutlwano Sekhutlo (63kg) earned silvers.

Bronze medals went to Ribbin Modise (54kg), Mmoloki Sekwaipe (57kg), and Letlhogonolo Makgolela (60kg), rounding off a remarkable performance for the team.

Personal milestone

Adding to the nation’s success, Molatlhegi was named Best Boxer of the Tournament, a personal milestone that underscores the rising level of talent within Botswana’s boxing ranks.

Regarding the Best of the Best tournament, Motshwanaesi said fans can expect a high-calibre competition. “Boxers will compete in different weight divisions, with the top four from each category qualifying to participate,” she said.

“This is one of our top local competitions, and all the athletes are worth watching. It is going to be an exciting event.”

BoBA has made significant efforts to enhance the tournament’s prestige, hence securing Molapo Piazza as the venue for this year’s edition.

Bigger plans

“This time around, we secured a good venue for the event,” Motshwanaesi said. “It’s part of our broader efforts to ensure that local boxing continues to grow.”

While BoBA remains focused on domestic competitions for now, Motshwanaesi hinted at bigger plans on the horizon. “The international activities will be communicated at the right time,” she said.

For now, Botswana’s boxing enthusiasts can turn their attention to 20 March when the nation’s finest fighters will step into the ring to prove themselves as the Best of the Best.