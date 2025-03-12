Botswana’s first multi-platform jazz celebration elevates the impact of radio



GAZETTE REPORTER

All Things Musical, Botswana’s leading audio solutions consultancy, will host its inaugural event, “All Things Musical Presents…Breezing featuring WDP and Friends” at Mo’s Open Table, Fairgrounds. This groundbreaking celebration, scheduled for Sunday, 16 March 2025 from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM—with a dedicated radio broadcast on Duma Fm & Gabz Fm from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, showcases the transformative power of combining traditional radio with advanced digital live streaming.

“This first-of-its-kind event in Botswana highlights the role of terrestrial radio in propelling the local jazz art form while embracing innovative syndication models,” said Director of All Things Musical, Leroy Nyoni. “By merging tried-and-tested broadcast methods with dynamic online platforms, the event aims to expand audience reach, drive commercial returns, and enhance youth employment opportunities within the creative industry.”

Proven success

Similar multi-channel syndications have demonstrated remarkable impact worldwide. For instance, the BBC Proms successfully integrate live radio broadcasts with digital streaming, reaching millions globally and reinforcing sponsor brands through expansive audience engagement. Likewise, the iHeartRadio Music Festival leverages a combination of live radio and online video streams, significantly boosting sponsor ROI and establishing a robust model for cross-platform promotion. In Africa, initiatives like the MTN Music Video Awards have extended traditional broadcast reach via live digital streaming, resulting in enhanced viewer engagement and increased commercial sponsorship interest.

Driving value and cultural impact

By emulating these successful models, Breezing featuring WDP and Friends is set to become a catalyst for value chain development in Botswana’s creative industry. The event not only promises substantial commercial returns for sponsors through integrated media exposure but also supports local talent and youth employment. This dual impact reinforces the importance of platforms like terrestrial radio, even in today’s digital age, by merging heritage with innovation.

A new era for the creative scene

“All Things Musical is proud to pioneer this innovative model that bridges the gap between traditional and digital media,” said Nyoni. “Our event is designed to elevate the local jazz scene and serve as a launchpad for future creative collaborations, all while driving significant commercial benefits for our partners.”

WDP is headlining the event with supporting acts, Botswana Society for Jazz Education Junior Band and Grow to Black Collective. Tickets can be purchased via WhatsApp at 77890380.