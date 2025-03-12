BPL Still Developing Betting Policy

While existing regulations are silent on betting in football, a Gazette investigation has prompted BPL to state that coaches, players and referees are prohibited from football-related betting

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Premier League (BPL) is still refining its stance on betting, particularly regarding involvement of players, coaches, and referees, the CEO of BPL, Bennett Mamelodi, has revealed.

This follows an investigation by Gazette Sports in which some local football players were observed placing bets at a betting shop (name known to this publication) in Gaborone.

One player who competes in the FNB Premiership even showed this reporter his bet slip, raising questions about the league’s policy on betting.

Clarification

This prompted a need to seek clarification regarding whether players are permitted to engage in betting or if they are prohibited by existing regulations.

“While we are still developing our betting policies, our position is that any football-related betting is strictly out of bounds to players, coaches, and referees,” Mamelodi stated.

He noted that concerns about players and referees engaging in sports betting have not been formally brought to the BPL’s attention.

FIFA, CAF and BFA

“Currently, there are no specific regulations for them regarding betting in the BFL statutes, but we can always refer to those of CAF, FIFA and the BFA in dealing with transgressions and on all issues that are tantamount to bringing the league into disrepute,” he explained.

The issue of a potential conflict of interest was also raised, given that the CEO of the Gambling Authority of Botswana, Peter Kesitilwe, is also the Chairman of the BPL Board. However, Mamelodi dismissed concerns of conflict in this instance.

“There is absolutely no conflict,” he said. “The Gambling Authority is a regulator, not a gambling house. Absolutely no betting takes place at the Gambling Authority, and to imply conflict misses the point.”

Match-fixing

Globally, many football leagues have implemented strict policies against betting to protect their credibility and prevent match-fixing. Asked whether BPL would take similar measures, Mamelodi was unequivocal.

“Absolutely,” he answered. “We will do whatever is necessary to ensure that players, coaches, and referees do not involve themselves in betting.

“Not that we are incapacitated from acting decisively now, but we will strengthen our regulations. There is no room for match-fixing or match manipulation in our league. Not on our watch.”

English incidents

Internationally, betting-related breaches have led to severe penalties. Last year, Torquay United defender Austen Booth was banned for nine months by the English Football Association for placing 289 bets on football matches while playing in the lower tiers of English football.

Additionally, West Ham midfielder Lucas Paquetá was charged in May last year with four instances of spot-fixing, allegedly receiving yellow cards deliberately in matches against Leicester, Aston Villa, Leeds, and Bournemouth in 2022 and 2023. Paquetá has denied the allegations and vowed to clear his name.