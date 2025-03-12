BOKO, UDC MPs MEET IN TENSE FIRST CAUCUS

GAZETTE REPORTER

President Duma Boko met with the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) members of Parliament yesterday in an inaugural caucus meeting that lasted until 10:30 PM, aimed at quelling rising tensions within the coalition and clarifying expectations for members’ behavior in Parliament.

The meeting followed recent incidents where some UDC legislators expressed concerns in Parliament about the direction the leadership seems to be taking, further calling for accountability. They also revealed that their push for accountability has put them at odds with the party leadership.

Asked over what the late-night meeting was about, some legislators told this publication that the meeting was geared towards calming the storm and establishing a more unified working relationship. The President set out his expectations for how MPs should behave in Parliament, they said.

“It was our caucus meeting, and as you’re aware, there has been a lot of turbulence within both the coalition and the government recently. We all agreed that there’s a lack of cohesion, and that’s something we needed to address. We discussed our differences openly and worked through the issues at hand. Our goal is to move forward as a united front. While the meeting was undeniably tense and heated at times, it was necessary to clear the air. Now, the real challenge lies in whether the commitments made will be honored and if we can truly unite to push forward,” a source revealed.

Text messages

The meeting came after an alleged heated exchange of text messages between President Boko and backbencher Kamal Jacobs, sparked by Jacobs’ critical question about the controversial appointment of the Chief of Staff. Jacobs was subsequently pressured to retract his statement in Parliament, an event that many political analysts believe has created an atmosphere of fear and intimidation among backbenchers. Reports suggest that Jacobs’ case has left many MPs feeling a strong pressure to prioritize party loyalty and avoid challenging the leadership.

Backbenchers

Numerous scholastic studies have raised concerns about Botswana’s parliamentary democracy, particularly the pressure placed on backbenchers by the executive, further revealing that party loyalty expectations often stifle independent thought and discourage dissent, hindering free debates and the ability of MPs to properly scrutinize government policies. This culture was particularly evident under the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), where backbenchers were often been summoned for disciplinary meetings after challenging or questioning party decisions.

Analysts

In an interview about the Kamal-Boko incident, political analyst Professor Zibani Maundeni expressed his surprise at how the leadership responded, particularly to Jacobs’ question. He believed that Minister for State President Moeti Mohwasa should have handled the question more professionally and calmly. “I don’t see how the MP’s question could be perceived as a threat to the President. It’s the MP’s duty to ask questions, and if Mohwasa wasn’t ready to answer, he could have just asked for more time,” Professor Maundeni remarked.

According to Maundeni, “President Boko should allow MPs to exercise their rights and responsibilities without fear or favour.”

Dr. Batlang Seabo, Senior Lecturer of Political Science at the University of Botswana, shared similar concerns. “The UDC has to put its house in order. As a new government, the UDC ought to deal with certain matters internally to focus on more important issues of delivery. They cannot afford to appear divided in the eyes of voters who entrusted them with a mandate,” he said.

Dr. Seabo also commented on the allegations of death threats, calling them “regrettable if authentic, especially for a government that claims to be human rights-based”. He stressed the need for “party discipline to ensure cohesion and effective governance”.

He further highlighted the challenges facing UDC backbenchers, noting that they have a responsibility to hold the government accountable. “However, this task is made difficult in an environment of fear, victimization, and state censorship,” he stressed.

Fears and favours

When asked if they would continue to perform their duties freely following the tense caucus meeting, some backbenchers responded with a firm “yes,” while others preferred a “no comment.” Mpho Morolong and Phenyo Segokgo declined to comment, but Galenawabo Lekau and Sedombo Gaefele affirmed their commitment to perform their duties without fear or favor. Efforts to reach Arafat Khan were unsuccessful, as he replied with a brief “send text” message.

Another member of the backbench who preferred anonymity said: “The way Jacobs was treated creates an atmosphere of fear within the UDC backbench because it sent a strong message.”

Some observers have cautioned that the recent incidents could signal growing authoritarian tendencies within the UDC, which has prided itself on presenting an alternative to the BDP.