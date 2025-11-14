Five women artists confront silence, stigma, and strength through the Free Expression Art Exhibition: Women’s Voices in Mental Health, opening in December at the National Museum

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

At the National Museum in December, emotion takes shape in color, texture, and truth. The Free Expression Art Exhibition: Women’s Voices in Mental Health brings together five women — Gomolemo Kgosimodimo, Gillian Tumelo, Patience Tsumake, Ginnie van Mester, and Monty’s Drawings — whose works are a testament to the power of art as reflection and release.

ART AS A SAFE PLACE

Curated by Artist Connect, the exhibition runs from December 5 to 11, 2025, creating a space where art becomes both mirror and medicine. “Each artist starts from something felt,” said Director of Artist Connect City Thobane in an interview. “Some carry personal grief, others speak for their mothers or communities. These works don’t just explain — they express.”

BREAKING SILENCE THROUGH COLOR

Far from being polite, the show invites raw honesty. Paintings, sculptures, and mixed media works speak to anxiety, resilience, and hope. Viewers are encouraged to engage in open dialogue during scheduled artist talks and reflection sessions designed to challenge stigma around mental health.

“Mental health is not a private shame — it’s a shared reality. And the more we speak, the more we heal,” he said.

BEYOND THE EXHIBITION

For Thobane, the goal is lasting impact: to elevate women artists and normalize creative expression as part of mental health care. “We want art to be seen not as decoration, but as declaration,” he added.

