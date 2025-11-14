Kriste the Christmas Musical

In December, Maitisong Theatre will echo with gospel harmonies, Christmas carols and heartfelt storytelling as Kriste Christmas Musical brings the Nativity to life through local voices, Setswana rhythms, and a message of faith and revival

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The timeless story of the birth of Jesus Christ will take on a fresh and uniquely local form at Maitisong Theatre on 6 December 2025, when Kriste Christmas Musical graces the stage. Conceived and directed by renowned actor, Maxwell Dichi, the production weaves the struggles of Joseph and Mary, the defiance of King Herod, and the joy of the Messiah’s birth into a musical narrative rooted in African expression.

WHERE FAITH MEETS PERFORMANCE

Dichi explains that the play’s name, Kriste, emerged from blending “Christ” and “Keresete” — the Setswana translation of Christ. “It’s a combination of both languages and a reflection of our cultural diversity,” he said in an interview. For Dichi, Kriste is not just theatre it’s evangelism through performance, designed to help audiences “see the story of Jesus as realistically as possible.”

VOICES UNITED IN SONG

At the heart of Kriste lies a powerful musical collaboration featuring music from different churches, alongside celebrated gospel voices like Pesalema, winner of Gospel Icon. “We fit the songs to the story, even the Christmas carols are arranged like a narrative,” he said.

MAKING THE ANCIENT FEEL ALIVE

From biblical-era sets to youth-driven performances and contemporary gospel melodies, Kriste bridges time and culture. The show even includes the birth of John the Baptist, a seldom-seen addition in traditional Nativity plays. For Dichi, these creative choices are all about relevance. “We want young people to see themselves in the story,” he says.

A FAMILY CELEBRATION

More than just a stage production, Kriste promises a full-sensory celebration of Christmas — featuring children from a Ramotswa orphanage and a real infant cast as baby Jesus. “This is the biggest family evening event one should attend,” Dichi notes. “The energy is just different.”