Hustlers Hug Calls Women to Skill Up

The 4th edition of The Hustlers Hug gathered Botswana’s most driven women for a weekend of empowerment, introspection, and self-mastery reminding every attendee that true power begins with personal growth and purpose

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

At Cresta Lodge in Gaborone this past weekend, women from different walks of life — entrepreneurs, executives, and creatives — came together for the 4th edition of The Hustlers Hug, an empowerment dialogue themed “Skill Up! Your Gateway to True Empowerment.” The gathering offered more than motivation; it challenged women to align their skills, purpose, and lifestyles for sustainable growth and leadership.

MASTERING THE SELF

Etiquette and Protocol expert Samantha Matlhagela set the tone with a powerful reflection on self-mastery. “Before acquiring any skill, it’s important to master yourself — know your weaknesses and strengths,” she said. She encouraged attendees to “create in your head a version of your future self” and invest in skills that enhance their God-given gifts.

She added: “True empowerment begins when you master yourself — and rise above the ceilings meant to contain you.”

THE POWER OF ACTION

Media executive Tryphinah Dongwana Kenalemang, Managing Director of the Weekend Post, shared her journey from employee to leader, emphasizing that empowerment is self-driven. “Don’t wait for anyone to open the door for you,” she told the audience. “Build one for yourself, because when you skill up, you empower yourself.”

SKILLS, VISION AND RESILIENCE

Former Miss Botswana Palesa Molefe reflected on how her diverse creative ventures — from acting and film production to writing and travel — taught her resilience and adaptability. “Create your own narrative and skill up to be where you want to be,”she said.

RISING ABOVE CEILINGS

Renowned and multi award winning lawyer Njiramanda Mbewe Boatey, founder of Mbewe Legal and Sewelo Mentorship Program, shared hard earned truths she learned. “Ceilings are only strong until someone dares to rise above them,” she said, urging women to lead with purpose, bring value, discipline, and authenticity.

For many attendees, The Hustlers Hug was more than an event, it was a mirror, reflecting the need to grow inwardly to thrive outwardly.