Veiled in Craftsmanship

Gaborone-based creative Sandra Phuthego is redefining bridal and occasion fashion through her handcrafted label, Legakwa Veils — a brand rooted in individuality, sustainability, and artistic spirit

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Every stitch, bead, and branch in a Legakwa creation carries the warmth of human touch. Founded in 2022 by fashion enthusiast Sandra Phuthego, Legakwa Veils has quietly transformed from a small online idea into a brand synonymous with craftsmanship and individuality.

“We create a piece of art for your head to complement your outfit so that you stand out and make a statement,” she told Time Out.

HANDMADE AND HEARTFELT

Specialising in customised veils, handfans, hats, and bouquets, Legakwa offers pieces that are entirely one-of-a-kind. “We strictly customise and never replicate,” said Phuthego, explaining how each client becomes part of the creative journey from inspiration to final design. What began as an observation of mismatched bridal styling soon grew into a full-fledged business celebrating coordination, elegance, and authenticity.

“Batswana have warmed up to my ideas because i have noticed that they like unique pieces that are only tailore made for them,” she said.

“Once people understand the craftsmanship behind the work, they value the pieces more.”

SUSTAINABLE STYLE

Beyond beauty, Legakwa champions sustainability. Its handmade handfans feature handles crafted from locally sourced mogwana branches, a nod to both tradition and environmental mindfulness. Though sourcing materials locally remains a challenge, Phuthego is engaging local stores to reduce dependency on imports and grow Botswana’s own creative supply chain.

“The solution is to incorporate embellishments and materials we need in local stores and being open to needs of the industry key players,” she said.

FASHION WITH A SOUL

For brides, guests, and style lovers alike, a Legakwa creation is more than an accessory it’s wearable unique art, made with intention and heart. In a world of fast fashion, Phuthego’s designs whisper a timeless truth: true style is crafted, not copied.