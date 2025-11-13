Sushi Rolls into Gaborone

The Japan Foundation’s traveling exhibition I Love Sushi lands at the National Museum this November, serving an artistic and cultural journey through Japan’s most iconic dish

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Botswana’s art and culture enthusiasts are in for a treat this November as the Japan Foundation’s traveling exhibition I Love Sushi opens at the Botswana National Museum & Monuments National Art Gallery in Gaborone from 15 November to 6 December 2025.

A FLAVOUR OF HISTORY

Far beyond a global food trend, sushi is a centuries-old symbol of Japan’s cultural identity. Recognized by UNESCO in 2013 as part of washoku — traditional Japanese cuisine — sushi’s evolution tells a story of migration, craftsmanship, and adaptation. Visitors will journey through its origins in Southeast Asia and Southern China to its transformation into Japan’s beloved nigiri-sushi, first served in Edo (modern-day Tokyo) nearly 200 years ago.

THE ART BEHIND THE BITE

Through intricate food models, ukiyo-e art replicas, historical materials, and videos, the exhibition captures sushi’s evolution from preservation technique to culinary artistry. A “sushi restaurant experience” corner offers an authentic feel, complete with a replica counter and video demonstrations of sushi-making techniques.

“This exhibition, which can be described as a mobile museum dedicated to sushi, is designed to be enjoyable for both avid sushi fans and those new to the cuisine. It presents an excellent opportunity for the people of Botswana to experience the profound world of sushi and the rich Japanese food culture behind it,” the Cultural and Public Relations Officer at the Embassy of Japan in Botswana stated.

