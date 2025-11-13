Eleven Years Of Laughter

The 11th Annual Heavyweights International Comedy Festival (HICOFEST) returns to Gaborone bringing together comedy stars from eight countries for a night of laughter and cultural exchange

GAZETTE REPORTER

Gaborone’s biggest night of comedy returns as Major Moves Comedy presents the 11th edition of the Heavyweights International Comedy Festival (HICOFEST) on November 20, 2025, at Protea by Marriott Gaborone Masa Square.

Now in its eleventh year, HICOFEST has evolved into a cornerstone of Botswana’s entertainment calendar — a celebration of comedy’s power to connect people across borders. This year’s edition brings together comedic talents from Botswana, China, Eswatini, Lesotho, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zimbabwe for what promises to be a night of laughter without limits.

REUNITING COMEDY GIANTS

Headlining this year’s event are Botswana’s Thapelo Malani and Uganda’s Dr Hilary Okello, two performers whose recent collaboration at The Marabou Laugh Fest in Kampala drew critical acclaim. Their reunion at HICOFEST is expected to reignite the same energy and cross-border camaraderie that left Ugandan audiences in stitches earlier this year.

Dr Hilary, celebrated for his smart satire and engaging stage presence, has become one of East Africa’s leading comedy voices.

“HICOFEST is no longer just an African celebration it’s a global one. Laughter knows no borders,”Major Moves Comedy Events Coordinator, Gaolathe Kediemetse told Time Out.

A GLOBAL LINEUP

This year’s lineup reflects a growing international flavor, featuring Aiden Ho from China, Dr Shakes from Eswatini, Tinotenda Lebohang from Zimbabwe, Cleyton Msosa from Tanzania, Sir Matee from Lesotho, Smowkey Nyembe from South Africa, and local favorites Augustus Philemon, Phenyo The Master, Boldwin Bals, OD Brooks, and Queen of Comedy Lebo English.

“We have a fresh new lineup, fresh new headliners — people must come and experience the best and ultimate entertainment from beginning to the end,”he said.

With tickets priced from P200 for singles and P300 for doubles, audiences can expect an unforgettable evening of international comedy starting at 8pm.