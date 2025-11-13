BCA Raises Umpiring Game Standards

Botswana’s cricket officials are taking ICC Level 1 certification to improve game management, though experts note that practical exposure remains limited

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The Botswana Cricket Association (BCA) recently concluded an International Cricket Council (ICC) Level 1 Umpiring Course at the BCA Oval in Gaborone, aiming to enhance officiating standards.

PARTICIPATION GROWS

BCA Vice Chairman Sumod Damodar said the course attracted 26 participants, including six women, representing teachers, players, and partial coaches. “Yes, it was very pleasant and pleasing because, for a change, the number of people who showed interest to attend — I think there was a total of 26, out of which six were women as well,” Damodar said in a telephone interview. “It was very nice to see that.”

The Level 1 certification is considered the entry point for aspiring umpires, focusing on game management, rules, and officiating fundamentals.

FOUNDATIONS OF UMPIRING

“Level 1 is the primary, basic level for umpiring,” Damodar explained. “It’s important for officials to be categorically certified and qualified to stand in games. Every game that is played, whether it is a domestic league or regional or ICC league, the qualifications and experience of umpires are very important in order to determine the proximity of neutral results.”

He highlighted that certified umpires are expected to maintain integrity and impartiality. “They cannot be biased; they have to have integrity and the ability not to be put under pressure by players when they appeal,” Damodar said.

PRACTICAL EXPOSURE NEEDED

Course participants are required to pass a test and officiate local matches before advancing to higher ICC levels. “After they do the course, they have to do a test,” Damodar said. “Then they have to stand for a number of games over a period of time and after that they can go up to the next level and then move up.”

While Botswana has three officials currently in the ICC development panel, experts caution that the country still needs more competitive opportunities to build experience. “Training is useful, but without sufficient match exposure, progression to higher panels may remain slow,” said one unnamed cricket analyst.

ICC PATHWAY

Damodar noted Botswana is gradually building its umpiring infrastructure. “There’s a structure within the ICC — you have a development panel, then an emerging panel, and then an elite panel. So right now we have three in the so-called development panel, and that’s a start,” he said.