BFA Charts Football Growth 

Botswana’s football authorities promise professionalism and growth for clubs, but experts question whether governance and funding structures can fully support these ambitions

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana Football Association (BFA) president Tariq Babitseng has announced initiatives aimed at strengthening local football through professional leadership, financial discipline, and governance reforms.

PROGRAMME FOCUS

Babitseng spoke at the FIFA Club Professionalisation and Management Programme – African Edition in Gaborone on Monday. He described the initiative as a long-term effort to transform clubs into sustainable businesses and community institutions.

“This programme is not just a workshop; it’s a commitment to equip every club represented here with the mindset and tools to run football as a sustainable business and a social force that unites communities,” he said.

HIGHLIGHTING GROWTH STORIES

Citing FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Babitseng said: “For football to thrive everywhere, we must invest in strong clubs and capable leaders, because clubs are the heartbeat of our game.” He pointed to Jwaneng Galaxy’s rise from a mining-town team to continental competition, with three league titles, two Mascom Top 8 trophies, two FA Cups, and CAF group stage appearances in ten years.

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL EXPANSION

The BFA president announced the launch of the Women’s National League this season, supported by FIFA, with 20 teams including Double Action FC, Orapa United, and Gaborone United. Babitseng credited partners such as FNB, Lucara, and DTC Botswana for enabling these developments.

“Clubs carry the responsibility of setting the tone for the professional future of women’s football in Botswana,” he said.

BUILDING INVESTMENT AND TRANSPARENCY

To support these changes, the BFA plans to introduce a Blueprint for Investors in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and Entrepreneurship and the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC). Babitseng also announced plans for a BFA TV and radio platform to generate content and revenue.