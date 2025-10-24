“You Meat Until the Day Is Over”

Fairground Holdings and Meat on Fire join forces for a sizzling three-year partnership that kicks off with an all-you-can-eat meat experience promising to redefine Botswana’s social dining experience

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Fairground Holdings and Meat on Fire have announced a fiery collaboration that is set to make 1st November a day to remember for Botswana’s meat lovers.

To be held at Fairground Holdings, the Meat on Fire – Carnivore experience,

promises an “all-you-can-eat” experience where, quite literally, the feast begins at the gate.

Unveiling the event recently, the CEO of Fairground Holdings, Gorata Gabaraane, said the collaboration represents “a shared passion for creativity, hospitality, and community”.

A CARNIVORE’S CRAVING

The partnership, she noted, isn’t just about food but connection too. “Partnerships are the heartbeat of growth,” Gabaraane asserted. “Together, we are not just hosting events; we are creating experiences that people will cherish and talk about for years to come.”

For the Managing Director of Meat on Fire, Kaelo Sabone, the concept is at once simple and irresistible. “It’s an ‘all-you-can-eat event,” he said.

“You buy your ticket, walk into Fairgrounds, and from the gate you meet meat until the day is over,” he said, teasing a menu that includes eland, kudu, crocodile, Chobe bream, lamb, and beef, hence aptly dubbed The Carnivore Experience.

CULINARY CREATIVITY

The Sales and Marketing Manager of Fairground Holdings, Barati Phagane, revealed that the three-year partnership will see Fairgrounds host all of Meat on Fire’s signature experiences, including Chicks on Fire, Beast on Fire, and Pigs on Fire.

“This collaboration blends business excellence, culinary creativity, and community impact,” she said, adding that the events will fuel job creation, youth participation, and SME development.