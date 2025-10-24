Local Films Premiere in November

Three new Botswana-made films, Route 2, Abashwe, and The Prophet, will premiere on Mzansi Magic in November, highlighting the country’s growing influence in African film

GAZETTE REPORTER

Three locally produced films—Route 2, Abashwe, and The Prophet—will premiere exclusively on Mzansi Magic this November, marking a major milestone for Botswana’s film industry.

Produced by Afentse Fenny Lekolwane, Johnson Otlaadisa, and Tumelo Chaba, the premieres represent a growing recognition of Botswana’s storytelling within Africa’s creative landscape.

ROOTED IN LOCAL EXPERIENCE

Each film offers a different emotional journey. Set against Botswana’s countryside, Route 2 follows two unlikely travellers whose shared detour leads to self-discovery and human connection.

The Prophet explores faith, betrayal, and redemption through a man whose quest for vengeance ultimately becomes a test of morality. Abashwe follows a single mother’s struggle to trust again, revealing the courage required to be vulnerable after heartbreak.

NURTURING BOTSWANA’S CREATIVE INDUSTRY

According to MultiChoice Botswana, the premieres are part of ongoing efforts to give local filmmakers access to broader regional audiences.

According to Managing Director Stephanie Pillay, the company remains committed to creating opportunities for Botswana’s creative professionals through its partnership with Mzansi Magic.

“We believe in the power of local stories that reflect Batswana’s culture, aspirations and identity,” she said.

LOCAL STORIES, CONTINENTAL STAGE

MultiChoice Botswana continues to support development of local productions through initiatives that expand visibility and create professional pathways for filmmakers.

The upcoming premieres underscore how local storytelling can reach beyond borders while retaining authenticity – a key factor for viewers seeking relatable African narratives.