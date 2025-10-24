Xita’s Zest at Paris Fashion

Botswana’s Xita Designs shone at Tranoï Paris Fashion Week with a collection that redefines the idea of home—where creativity meets belonging

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

At this year’s Tranoï Paris Fashion Week, Botswana’s Xita Designs stood proudly among the world’s fashion innovators when it debuted its latest collection styled Lwapeng: Returning Home.

For founder One Rapelana, the experience was both emotional and affirming. “The atmosphere was vibrant and full of creative energy,” she said in an interview.

“Connecting with fellow African designers and brands from across the world offered new perspectives and valuable insights.”

JEWELLERY AND ACCESSORIES BRAND

Founded in 2015 as a personal hobby, Xita has grown into a full-fledged jewellery and accessories brand rooted in sustainability and self-discovery.

Its evolution – from recycled t-shirts to brass – reflects Rapelana’s dedication to ethical craftsmanship and conscious design. Beyond aesthetics, Xita collaborates with women artisans to create cotton packaging bags, ensuring that social impact is stitched into every piece.

Consisting of 14 pieces, the Lwapeng collection draws inspiration from Botswana’s village layout of circular spaces with the kgotla at the centre.

Returning to one’s truth

“That design reflects unity, balance and a shared sense of centre,” said Rapelana. “It mirrors the emotional home we all seek within ourselves. It’s about the feeling of belonging – of returning to yourself and your truth.”

The concept resonated deeply in Paris where audiences connected with the universal theme of belonging.

Showcasing in Paris under the Creative Africa Nexus (Canex) initiative by Afreximbank, Xita’s presence represented both personal triumph and national pride.

SURREAL

“It was surreal to stand there as a Motswana designer,” Rapelana reflected. “When you keep showing up, something meaningful eventually unfolds.”

Following Paris, Rapelana plans to expand Xita intentionally through global exhibitions, creative collaborations, and storytelling that transcends borders.